As someone who has served on council in the past and is now a passionate rugby league administrator, Paul Loxley is well-placed to discuss the merits of NRL matches in Dubbo.
There has been debate about the future of premiership games at Apex Oval recently after Dubbo Regional Council revealed it suffered a $67,000 loss in bringing the South Sydney Rabbitohs' premiership clash with the Canberra Raiders to Apex Oval on May 22.
The match was considered a success given it attracted more than 11,000 people to Apex Oval and injected almost $3 million into the local economy. But council was forced to pay $200,000 of the $350,000 required to host the match, while the state government provided the other $150,000.
Loxley, a Dubbo councillor in the mid-2000s and now the secretary of Group 11 rugby league, has called on the game's governing body to help cover the costs of matches in the bush, something he considers vital to the success of the sport.
"It's important for the NRL (to play in the bush) but I think the NRL should pay a bit more towards it, rather than ratepayers," Loxley said.
"I did three terms of local government so I've got a fairly strong idea. I might be vocal about the game and supporting it but, as a councillor, I would find it a pretty hard decision to make given the other things money could be spent on.
"I think that's the question being asked around the table now."
Mayor Mathew Dickerson stated last month issue of where money was best spent was now the focus.
Council is now considering a multi-year agreement with an NRL club after the Rabbitohs initially made a two-year agreement to play matches at Apex Oval. Council also wants to ensure any sponsorship funds generated by council are retained by council.
Any state government funding in the future is something currently being discussed, with NRL Regional Taskforce chair and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders saying last month "that's not something I can commit to at this particular point but, certainly, leading into next year I'll be looking at some more commitments around that".
As well as a focus on the money involved, the negotiations between council and NRL clubs will also seek better community access to players. That's something Loxley also considers important.
I think it's wonderful they go to these centres but I think it's wrong it costs so much money to get it here.- Paul Loxley
In 2020 the Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers flew in and out of the day of the game in Dubbo but this year South Sydney arrived earlier and held an open training session at Apex Oval the day before the game, to the delight of fans young and old.
Fans also got the chance to have photos and some time with the Rabbitohs and Raiders this year as both sets of players completed a lap around Apex Oval at full-time.
The Raiders won the 32-12 but Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker said the chance to play games in regional areas and connect with young fans made-up for the second defeat in Dubbo in two years.
"Those little kids don't understand the losses that happen and they don't really care. They want to see the footy players and us showing some time and effort," Walker said at the time.
"It was a great week and we've been out in the community but if you look at the game side of it, it was quite disappointing. But at the end of the day the kids mean a whole lot to me."
Loxley was delighted to see young players get the chance to mingle with the stars after both of the NRL matches at Dubbo in recent years and he hopes to see even more of should elite level footy return in 2023.
"I understand they can't do it everywhere they go but seeing them in the flesh playing a game at Apex Oval is pretty special," Loxley said.
"It would make it even more real for the kids. They see them on the footy field but they don't get to see them up close and pass a ball with them or shake their hand.
"I think it's wonderful they go to these centres but I think it's wrong it costs so much money to get it here. I just can't believe we still lost money."
Mayor Dickerson and council chief executive officer Murray Wood will negotiate with NRL clubs and provide a final report to council.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
