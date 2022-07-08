It's been a frustrating period of the Western Premier League season for Orana Spurs but captain Jared Corby hopes this weekend is when his side can finally get back on the field and start building some momentum.
Spurs received a forfeit from Lithgow last weekend, meaning they haven't played since a 0-0 draw with Orange CYMS on June 18.
That lack of game time, combined with inconsistent performances earlier in the season, has left the Dubbo side outside the league's top six but Corby has no doubt Spurs has what it takes to rediscover the form that led them to the top of the ladder last year and start climbing again.
"There's no reason why we can't make finals," Corby said ahead of Sunday's clash with Barnstoneworth United in Orange.
"If we can get the right team on the park the next couple of weeks there's no reason why we can't keep winning.
"There's still about nine games to play so it wouldn't be hard to get back up there."
While the forfeit from Lithgow resulted in a 3-0 win for Spurs last weekend, their last win recorded on the field came back in early May when they defeated Parkes 5-1.
There's also only been one loss since then - a 5-0 hammering at the hands of local rivals Dubbo Bulls - but Spurs have otherwise been plagued by draws.
Corby admitted most of the five draws recorded this season could have easily been turned into wins but a lack of cohesion on the field and a number of missed chances has cost his side.
Spurs has struggled to field the same team from week-to-week for much of this campaign due to illness, suspension and availability issues and that has been a major factor behind the inconsistency.
"It's been hard to field the same team every week and with COVID and then weather and games not getting played it's been the biggest thing for us," Corby said.
"We're just trying to get the same team on the park and get some momentum in the lead-up to finals, hopefully.
"With Lithgow forfeiting we got a win last week and if we can win this weekend and then maybe again next week ... we can get back up there pretty quick."
On Sunday, Spurs will make the trip to Orange to face a Barnies side that has played some of its best football in recent weeks.
The Orange side might sit fifth on the ladder but its only loss was a heavy 5-0 defeat by derby rivals Waratahs on April 3.
Since then Barnies have won five and drawn four while in the past two weeks they've beaten both Bulls and Waratahs, who sit in the top four.
All too aware it will be a challenging match at what is expected to be a cold and wet Sir Jack Brabham Park, Corby said his side is purely focused on finishing its chances.
"It's something we haven't been able to do this year. That's a bit of a change from last year," he said.
"I think we've had five or six draws and we should have won three or four of them but we just can't score at the moment.
"It just comes down to putting the same park on the field every week and getting that team gel going but it's just a bit hard at the moment.
"Even this week I think we're struggling again."
Illness, suspension and Sunday Dubbo competition commitments have affected Spurs again, with goalkeeper Bailey Delaney headlining the key players who will miss the Barnies match.
Kick-off is 12pm, Sunday, while elsewhere this weekend Bulls will be aiming for a third successive win when they host Parkes while Macquarie United faces the daunting task of going to Orange on Saturday to play second-placed Waratahs.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
