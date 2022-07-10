BATHURST Bulldogs have completed their first clean sweep of all Blowes Cup regular season matches against Orange Emus for the first time in 12 years following Saturday's 28-13 success on Saturday at Endeavour Oval.
Bulldogs ran over the top of the Emus over the last 10 minutes of the match to score three of their four converted tries, completing a big second half fightback after being down 10-7 at half-time.
It echoed the recent blitz that the Bulldogs produced in their victory at home over the Forbes Platypi, where the Bathurst side put on four tries in that same window.
Winning just a single match at Endeavour in a season is a rare achievement for the Bulldogs but doing it twice is a special achievement for the Bathurst men.
Bathurst's co-coach Chris Plunkett had "big chats about turning up" before the game and having a thirst for securing a win, which paid off in dividends at the close.
"In the sheds, we talked about turning up today and I couldn't ask any more of the guys - they turned up and they did exactly what we've been training to do all year," Plunkett said.
"We knew Emus would bring it, especially at home where they've had the win on us a couple of times, and we knew they wanted this one - they needed this one, and we needed this one to stay on top [of the ladder].
"And it was anyone's game, up until the last 10 minutes, so - we, as coaches, could not be happier for them."
Bulldogs co-coach Dean Oxley, who was absent from Saturday's game, said it's encouraging to see the team reaping rewards for sticking to their plans.
"We're demonstrating our ability to be an 80 minute team," he said.
"It appears that in the last 10 minutes we've been dominating our opposition because we've stuck to our processes - even if it's not always paying dividends. Scoring four converted tries was very pleasing.
"It was great for Chris Plunkett to run the show on the day, given it was a reunion of the 2010 team that he played with. He talked about the character that side showed and the way they applied themselves to win their season.
"The boys turning up getting that result will only help to bring this side even closer together as a unit. This game was very important in regards to belief and knowing what they can do."
With Cowra securing a narrow 22-20 win against Forbes Platypi on the weekend, Bulldogs remain second on the ladder but sit just one point off the Eagles at the top.
"It's going to be top of the table between us and Cowra now, so that's what we've got left in front of us and that's what we focus on for the rest of the season - winning games and staying on top."
Bathurst's defence in the first-half put every possible bit of pressure on Emus' attack in the first 20 minutes, and no points were scored by either team early on.
With the Bulldogs missing a penalty attempt around the 25 minute mark, followed by a forward pass in the back line, Emus had a scrum-feed in their favour - which was short-lived, after a knock-on gave Bathurst in possession of the ball again.
Eventually making a break 10 minutes out from half-time, Emus maneuvered an overlap to their advantage and utilised the depth of their back line, swinging the ball from the far left of the field.
Reaching its right-wing, Harry Cummins went full-pelt toward the try line, claiming the first points in the match.
A successful conversion by Emus' outside center, Nigel Staniforth had the board at 7-0.
Staniforth followed up with another conversion success not long after, after a penalty went to Emus for a Bulldogs ruck infringement - tackling one of its oppositions while without the ball - the scored sat at 10-nil Emus' way.
Bathurst won the ball from an Emus lineout and a return serve happened just a few short phases later.
Bulldogs' inside center, Hunter Davis get over the line just before half-time and with a successful conversion by scrum-half Kurt Weekes, the whistle went with the score at 10-7.
A head-high tackle from the Bulldogs shortly after the hour mark allowed the Emus to capitalise and Staniforth's third successful conversion made it 13-7 to the hosts.
While the Emus' defence picked up, things changed in the final 10 minutes.
Bathurst fullback, Joe Nash broke through the Emus defence and with another good conversion from Weekes, the Bulldogs nudged forward on the board for the first time at 14-13 their way.
After on-point counter-rucking and moving the ball around quickly, they did it again minutes later.
Bulldogs' front-rower, Alex Weal then got over the line and the hooker's try was supported by another successful kick from Weekes and the board read 21-13.
Some several missed tackles and an intercepted ball followed and Bathurst second-rower Justin Mobbs then came charging over the line and Weekes' boot made it 28-13 at full-time.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
