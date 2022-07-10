Daily Liberal
Photos

Bathurst Bulldogs score Blowes Clothing Cup win over Orange Emus

EG
Alexander Grant
By Emily Gobourg, and Alexander Grant
Updated July 10 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Bulldogs have completed their first clean sweep of all Blowes Cup regular season matches against Orange Emus for the first time in 12 years following Saturday's 28-13 success on Saturday at Endeavour Oval.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.