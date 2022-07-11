Dubbo Demons Women's coach Pete Martinoli is confident his side are starting to put together some strong performances at the right time after a big win on Saturday.
Hosting the Bathurst Bushrangers, the Demons' Women came away with an 18.16.124 to 2.2.14 win in round nine of the AFL Central West season at South Dubbo Oval.
The Dubbo side has only dropped two games this season which were both against the Bathurst Giants but Martinoli said the vibe around the squad is becoming infectious.
"I think it's just that good community vibe we've got going on at the moment is really starting to show on the field," he said.
"Everyone gets along, everyone knows that they belong and are important in the team structure.
"Everyone has just gelled really well."
Nine Demons players kicked goals on the weekend with Lauren Hazell slotting four while Korine Coleman, Claire Joshua and Emily Warner kicked three each.
For Martinoli, he believes the win was a real team effort.
"It was a great win, we had everyone who was playing their best really," he said.
"It doesn't help that the Bushies were pretty understrength, they lost a lot of their experienced players who weren't able to play."
While it was some regular, experienced players who kicked goals, Martinoli admitted he was impressed by a trio of young footballers in the win.
"We had three of the youth girls playing up with two of those making their debut," he said.
"Everything that I've heard has been that they had a great time which is important.
"It also should give them some confidence to go into their youth games next weekend knowing that they have played a higher level as well as being on the right end of a big win.
"Because I think they've only won a few games over the last few years but it's good for them to experience what a big win feels like and playing with people who are a bit higher-skilled."
With players like Warner, Hazell as well as Kaitlyn Waldie and Bec Wilde, the young players had the experience to lean on during the game, something which Martinoli told them would help.
"That's what I said before the game there is plenty of experience around them and if they weren't sure just ask the person next to them because chances are it's someone who has played at least a few more games," he said.
"They could direct them where to go at the right time which is something that worked really well.
"We gave them a chance to score goals as well but I don't think any did in the end.
"But we gave them the opportunity to go up forward and get their name in the paper."
The Demons will now turn their attention to a top-of-the-table clash with the Giants on Saturday in Bathurst.
Meanwhile, the Men's Tier 1 side suffered a heartbreaking loss to the undefeated Bushrangers later in the day.
A strong fourth quarter from the Bushies led them to an 11.11.77 to 10.14.74 win.
Isaac Heath booted five goals while midfield Tom Byrnes was dominant kicking two of his own.
Saturday's loss will keep the Demons inside the top two on the ladder while the Tier 2 Men's side had a bye.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
