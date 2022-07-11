The date for this year's Western Rams representative match is locked in so thoughts are immediately turning to what this year's Group 11 and Group 10 squads could look like.
Unlike previous years, more emphasis is being putting on the annual clash in 2022 and while the September 17 date means it will be after the Peter McDonald Premiership season has been completed, it's hoped the best players in the region will still put their hand up for selection.
The match, to be hosted by Group 11 at a location yet to be confirmed, will be the first step in selecting the Western Rams squad for the 2023 Country Championships.
With that in mind, Daily Liberal reporters Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber have put their heads together and selected their own Group 11 side for the fixture.
There's some outstanding individual talent in Group 11 and while it's almost guaranteed all these players won't be available for selection come September, we've tried to pick the ultimate senior Group 11 squad on current form.
Group 10 reigned supreme in the representative clashes last year but we're confident it would take some pretty special to stop this side.
1 Mitch Andrews (Forbes)
Quite possible the easiest choice in what was an otherwise difficult task. Andrews has been brilliant again for Forbes this season and he's the only Western Rams player to earn NSW Country selection this year. He has to be in.
2 CJ Ralph (Macquarie)
CJ has taken his game to another level this year. He had developed into one of the better finishers in Group 11 while at Wellington but since joining Macquarie he's added more to his game. A great asset when coming out of your own half, Ralph is comfortable on the wing or in the centres. He also made his Western Rams debut in this year's Country Championships.
3 Corey Cox (Macquarie)
The second centre position alongside the man chosen below was a tricky one. But we've gone with Corey Cox due to his versatility and quality of performance for the Western Rams earlier this season. Cox is at home in the second-row or centres but his size and neat footwork in the backline would be a real benefit here.
4 Jeremy Thurston (CYMS)
A must in this side. One of the best players in the Peter McDonald Premiership this season, Thurston just manages to beat players every time he runs the ball. One of the hardest players to stop close to the line, the competition's leading try-scorer would be one of this side's biggest attacking weapons.
5 Jacob Smede (Parkes)
Another tricky spot to select. We could have picked someone from another club out of position but Smede is at home on the wing and his form this year for Parkes needs recognising. He's spent part of the season at fullback due to injuries in the Parkes squad but he's been a proven winger for years now. Safe under the high ball, quick, and a quality finisher, Smede is a worthy addition to this team.
6 Jack Creith (Parkes)
Now we're getting to the difficult decisions. There's some brilliant Group 11 halves but we've opted to go with Jack Creith at five-eighth. One of the more respected players in Group 11, Creith is doing a great job as captain-coach at Parkes and, despite some time out with injury, has been one of his side's best the past two seasons. A strong runner of the ball, Creith is a tall and rangy player who has real versatility and a neat kicking game.
7 Chad Porter (Parkes)
Forbes' Nick Greenhalgh is the incumbent Western Rams halfback so this might seem like a harsh choice but we just can't go past Porter's form this year. He's always been one of the best organisers in Group 11 but he's running game has come on in leaps and bounds this season and he would thrive in this side with so much quality around him. Greenhalgh is right to feel hard done by, but Porter is absolutely flying in 2022.
8 Jarryn Powyer (CYMS)
All you need to know about Powyer is his selection was an easy one despite the huge depth in talent in Group 11 forwards this year. He battled injury earlier in the season but has returned as the leader of CYMS' pack and his experience and know-how is vital. Can easily get through 80 minutes, he's a workhorse who leads by the front.
9 Sam Dwyer (Parkes)
Go back a couple of years and the thought of the best fullback in Group 11 moving to hooker would have seemed ludicrous. But here we are. Injuries have severely hampered Parkes star Dwyer in recent seasons but he's back this year and looks right at home at hooker. His running game and support play is brilliant while his service from dummyhalf has helped Parkes into second spot in the Group 11 pool.
10 Colt Tairua (Macquarie)
This was another tricky one to select. Tairua might not be one of the most high-profile players in the competition but he will do his job each and every week. We'd just need him to provide some early impact in this side and he could certainly do that. A strong runner of the ball who also possesses a handy offload, Tairua has been strong for both Wellington and Macquarie in recent seasons.
11 Justin Toomey-White (Wellington)
The quality of back-rowers in Group 11 is quite staggering but Toomey-White just has to be in. We'd have him as captain-coach of this team too. Simply one of the best players in Western, it's simply unfair we haven't seen more of Toomey-White in the representative arena as health issues, the birth of his first child, and other off-season commitments have stopped him wearing the Rams jersey. A powerhouse ball-runner who makes those around him better, Toomey-White is another of the easier choices in this side.
12 Will Wardle (Parkes)
The form of Chad Porter, the leadership of Jack Creith and the impact of a Fijian contingent has been vital for Parkes this season but the performances of Wardle have been just as important for the Spacemen.
A former NSW Country player who is in his first season out west, Wardle is someone who loves a contest. He's hard to bring down whenever he runs the ball, he hits hard in defence, and he gets under the skin of the opposition. You can't not love that. There's plenty of quality back-rowers around but he deserves to start given his form this season.
13 Jake Grace (Forbes)
When talking about Jake Grace's return from injury recent, Forbes teammate Traie Merritt had this to say.
"He just has an aura about him. He picks everyone else up and makes them play better."
There's all you need to know. A great of Group 11, Grace has helped get Forbes back to winning ways in recent weeks and is a tireless performer each and every game he plays. His leadership would also be vital in a team already loaded with experienced campaigners.
Bench
14 Alex Ronayne (Macquarie)
That's right, we've got the current Western Rams captain on the bench for Group 11. Even to us it seems a bit strange but it has to happen at this point in time. Ronayne's form this season has been hampered by injuries but he's still one of the best going around. The thought of him entering the fray midway through the first half and throwing his body around like he does can't be a good one for any opposition.
15 Billy Sing (CYMS)
Sing is another who could easily start for this representative side. He's been brilliant again for CYMS in attack and defence this season and coach Shawn Townsend recently labelled him the best back-rower in the Peter McDonald Premiership. He and Ronayne could both feel a little bit hard done by as they've only made the bench but Sing is such a laidback character we don't think it would worry him too much.
16 Alex Bonham (CYMS)
A real no-fuss performer this season. He's probably not creating as many highlight-worthy moments as he has done in recent years for CYMS but he's been key to their success. While he's been playing five-eighth all year and supported young halfback Jordi Madden well, Bonham has played plenty of hooker in his time so he's the perfect utility player to have on the bench here.
17 Tikoko Noke (Parkes)
This one might surprise a few but if you've seen the video footage of some of the shots he's put on this season then you could understand why the Fiji Bati squad member has made our side.
Other props have been more consistent this season but we just want someone who's going to come off the bench for a short burst, get the crowd up off their feet and get this Group 11 side driving forward. It's got to be Noke.
There's a stack of players who wouldn't have looked out of place in this side. Nyngan is the only side not represented in our Group 11 squad but a lot of Tigers players were part of the conversation.
Jacob Neill has been a consistent performer at prop all season and his communication and leadership on the field has been outstanding. Farren Lamb is another Tiger who could have made the cut and after playing well at centre and in the halves this year.
Sam Simmons' lack of game time meant he missed out on a spot in the backline while the sheer competition for places meant back-rower Jyde Dwyer and halfback Josh Bermingham also missed out.
Speaking of halfbacks, Nick Greenhalgh of Forbes is the unluckiest to miss out. He's done nothing wrong for Forbes this season and is the incumbent Western halfback so few will argue if he's wearing the number 7 for Group 11 in September.
His Forbes teammate Tongia Fox started for Western at prop this year but also just missed out on our Group 11 side, and the same goes for winger Zeke Hartwig.
Other backs who were part of the conversation were powerful Parkes centre Jim Dabea and Macquarie's Josh Nixon, who has looked dangerous since shifting from the centres to fullback in recent weeks.
Parkes is well-represented in our side but Joey Dwyer is another who was right in the running for the bench utility spot after starring at hooker and five-eighth this year.
In Dubbo, Macquarie's Josh and Jai Merritt were on the halves shortlist while Kane McDermott is playing some of his very best footy at hooker this season and Jordan Reynolds is unfortunate his fantastic form in the second-row for the Raiders wasn't rewarded with a place in our side.
Finally, CYMS currently has the best record in the Peter McDonald Premiership and for that the likes of Ben Marlin, Jayden Merritt, Jyie Chapman and Brydon Ramien were also in the running for a spot here.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
