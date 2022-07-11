Daily Liberal
Opinion

The Daily Liberal's ultimate Group 11 representative side

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Toomey-White remains a standout in Group 11 while (insets, from top) Jeremy Thurston, Will Wardle and Alex Ronayne have all impressed in 2022.

The date for this year's Western Rams representative match is locked in so thoughts are immediately turning to what this year's Group 11 and Group 10 squads could look like.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.