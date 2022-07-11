The quality of back-rowers in Group 11 is quite staggering but Toomey-White just has to be in. We'd have him as captain-coach of this team too. Simply one of the best players in Western, it's simply unfair we haven't seen more of Toomey-White in the representative arena as health issues, the birth of his first child, and other off-season commitments have stopped him wearing the Rams jersey. A powerhouse ball-runner who makes those around him better, Toomey-White is another of the easier choices in this side.