Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith was involved in a fall at Gunnedah and has been in hospital since

Updated July 11 2022 - 5:22am, first published 12:00am
Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith started to wake up from her coma on July 10. Picture: Amy McIntyre

There is starting to be some positive news for Elissa Meredith and her family after the jockey's recent injury.

