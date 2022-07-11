There is starting to be some positive news for Elissa Meredith and her family after the jockey's recent injury.
Meredith fell off Starlink during a race at Gunnedah on July 4, which resulted in her being transported to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
As of July 10, Meredith had started to wake up from her coma and began to recognise her family members.
Following the fall, Meredith had two contusions on her brain but no swelling or bleeds but was in an induced coma.
Dubbo Turf Club manager Sam Fitzgerald last week said the entire racing community was behind her and will be in their thoughts.
Meredith's injury was the second of its kind in as many days after Leah Kilner fell from a horse at Grafton the day before.
In positive news for the Kilner family, Leah was moved out of ICU and had her tube removed as well as talking to family.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
