He's been one of the unsung heroes for Dubbo CYMS over the last decade, and now Jarryn Powyer has brought up his 10-year anniversary with his beloved club.
Powyer's match against Forbes on Saturday marked the front-rower's decade-long involved with CYMS, a journey which has featured grand-final wins, losses as well as a stint in coaching.
But for the current CYMS co-captain, he said the time has flown since he first joined the club and admitted he wasn't aware he had played as many years as he has.
"Because we had the sponsors' day I thought there was a bit on for that," he said.
"But 'Shaggy' (Shawn Townsend) likes to make a point of acknowledging the players who have been around for 10 years.
"Really it's a credit to the club because I know we've had a few boys who have just recently bought up their 10 years.
"You never sort of see that thing today because people are swapping clubs every year so it just shows how good this club is."
CYMS' annual sponsor day was held on Saturday and Powyer's achievements were also acknowledged with a jersey being presented to him for his efforts over the last decade.
Still one of the competition's top forwards, Powyer joked he might be getting too old to play first grade going forward, something which he showed no signs of in CYMS' win over Forbes.
"There have been a lot of good memories, you sort of go through the motions and here you are," he said.
"I had a mate come back from Wollongong, he was telling some stories and I only just realised they were seven years ago which was the last time played.
"It's a bit scary, to be honest, I'm probably getting a bit long in the tooth."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
