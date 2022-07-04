Daily Liberal

Jack Creith to return for Parkes Spacemen after sixth straight win

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
Chad Porter and the Parkes Spacemen made it six straight wins with a tough performance at Nyngan on Sunday. Picture: Nick Guthrie

They've proven they can win with flair or by toughing it out, only Dubbo CYMS is currently enjoying a better run of form, and two of their best players will be fit and firing again from next weekend.

