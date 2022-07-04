They've proven they can win with flair or by toughing it out, only Dubbo CYMS is currently enjoying a better run of form, and two of their best players will be fit and firing again from next weekend.
There's a lot to like about the Parkes Spacemen in the Peter McDonald Premiership at the moment but captain-coach Jack Creith still feels they're somewhat flying under the radar.
There's been plenty of talk about Dubbo CYMS this season as they sit top of the Group 11 pool and have only lost once while Forbes had its name up in lights when recently crushing Bathurst Panthers on their own turf.
The Magpies win over Panthers came during the same weekend when Dubbo CYMS and the Macquarie Raiders made headlines by defeating Group 10 powerhouses Mudgee and Orange CYMS respectively.
Parkes' 54-24 win over Lithgow wasn't talked about quite as much as those statement victories but Sunday's gritty 10-6 victory over Nyngan, combined with Forbes' loss to CYMS, means the Spacemen now sit in the Group 11 pool.
"It does feel a little like that the last few weeks," Creith said when asked if other sides are being talked about more.
"But it's such a better feeling winning and being under the radar. We're six-in-a-row now and we were zero-and-three to start.
"I'm certainly enjoying the way it's panned out and we've got a really good run home. We're very eager to rip in and head into finals raring to go."
The "really good" run home is a challenging one but it will give the Spacemen a real indication of where they are at.
This weekend they travel to Orange to take on Hawks in a crossover match before a bye is followed by a blockbuster meeting with Dubbo CYMS at Pioneer Oval.
It's then back-to-back away games against Orange CYMS and fierce rivals Forbes before a final round clash with a Wellington side that is showing real improvement in the second half of the season.
Creith is set to be a part of those matches as he is ready to return from a broken eye socket suffered in a round seven win over Macquarie.
The only question at this stage is where exactly the former Queensland Cup player will slot in as the Spacemen have been firing in recent weeks and Joey Dwyer has seamlessly taken on the five-eighth role alongside in-form halfback Chad Porter.
Creith admitted after the Nyngan win he's not sure what exact position he will play in, but he can't wait to get back on the field in the meeting with Hawks and enjoy being part of a side that is playing some of its best footy.
"It's more just for myself, to play a bit of a role where I can just chime in a bit. Early in the season I felt like I was trying to do everything," Creith said.
"But we've seen the recent form and I don't think Chad Porter has ever played better footy and we've got some strike out wide and really good forwards in the middle. It's time to come back in and have some fun."
Former NSW Country back-rower Will Wardle is also nearing a return to full fitness and is expected to be another massive inclusion for game against Hawks.
The Spacemen head into that match at Orange on the back of one of their more tough wins in recent times on Sunday.
Having made the trek to Larkin Oval, the Spacemen began well and led Nyngan 10-0 at half-time.
Having dominated possession in the first half, Creith admitted he thought his side might run away with it in the second stanza but the arrival or rain and a gutsy showing from the Tigers meant that was far from the case.
"It looked like we were going to win 10-0 but then they scored in the 77th minute and then they had a chance with about two minutes to go," Creith said.
"They put up a bomb and James Parsons, our little winger, is only small in stature but he jumped and ended up on the opposition shoulders and it was like a 'speccy' from AFL and he held the ball.
"I would have much rather be out there playing so I could be a part of it and not be nervous on the sideline.
"But in terms of our run, we've had a decent run of teams who have tested us and now where we're we want to be and myself and Will Wardle will be back this week and we're itching to go.
"It just seems like it's shaping up nicely for us."
Forbes is one point behind Parkes in third spot in the Group 11 pool while Macquarie sits in the all-important fourth spot with five rounds remaining.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
