Daily Liberal
Breaking

Dubbo's Matt Burton named in NSW squad for State of Origin decider

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 4 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Burton will play for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin decider next week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Brad Fittler has proven his faith in Matt Burton after selecting the Dubbo junior for game three of this year's State of Origin series.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.