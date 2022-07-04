Brad Fittler has proven his faith in Matt Burton after selecting the Dubbo junior for game three of this year's State of Origin series.
Burton produced a brilliant debut for the Blues in the 44-12 game two win over Queensland, a result that squared up the series after the Maroons won the opening clash in Sydney.
Despite that performance there was debate about Burton's place in the squad for the decider. Burton was selected for game two only after Jack Wighton - arguably the Blues' best player in game one - was ruled out due to COVID.
There was also plenty of chat about Latrell Mitchell as he returned from a lengthy stint on the sidelines in the Rabbitohs' win over Parramatta on the weekend, but the South Sydney star ruled himself out of Origin contention after that match.
Fittler has stuck with what worked in game two, with Burton to again line up in the centres in an unchanged backline while Wighton returns as 18th man.
Burton's selection means there will again be two St John's junior in the Origin arena as Isaah Yeo has also retained his place at lock.
Burton provided a valuable addition for the Blues in game two as his playmaking ability and powerful kicking game helped ease the pressure on halves Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
"Matt Burton was outstanding," Fittler said after the win in Perth.
"Not only did he do some really clever things, but he also worked really hard. He knows the game well."
Only one change has been made to the NSW side for the decider. North Queensland prop Jordan McLean will make his Origin debut in game three at Suncorp Stadium after Payne Haas was ruled out with injury.
McLean was part of the extended squad for Origin II but has yet to play for the Blues, despite winning eight caps for Australia.
Queensland has also made just the one change, with McLean's Cowboys teammate Tim Gilbert replacing back-rower Felise Kaufusi, who is unavailable due to family reasons.
Game three of the series is on Wednesday, July 13.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
