The torrential rain around the Sydney region in recent days left Netball NSW with no choice but to abandon this season's Junior State Titles.
Dubbo Netball Association's under 12s, under 13s, and under 14s were among the thousands of players who took part in the competition hosted by the Penrith District and Baulkham Hills Shire Netball associations.
Matches began on Saturday morning and most were able to be completed before the heavy rain settled in.
Day two of the competition was abandoned and a decision on day three was left until Monday morning.
A full risk assessment was carried out by Netball NSW staff, umpires and safety officers at both venues and unfortunately, due to a number of factors such as flooding, dangerous court conditions and issued weather warnings there was no option but to cancel all of Monday's play.
A photo shared on social media by the Dubbo Netball Association (above) showed just show much rain had fallen in the city.
"Having had the last two years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to see this year's event fall victim to the weather after getting off to a great start is simply heartbreaking for everyone involved," Tim Fava, Executive General Manager of Community & Pathways at Netball NSW, said.
"Firstly, our thoughts are with all of the players, coaches, umpires, team managers and fans who put so much into their campaigns, many of whom have come from places as far away as Ballina and Wagga Wagga.
"We had such energy and excitement at both venues on Saturday morning despite the rain, which has gotten much worse since then. While the rain is currently intermittent, the water impact on the courts and the surrounding areas makes it impossible to go ahead in a way that ensures the safety of all."
Dubbo's three sides took part in the Division 2 competitions in their respective age groups.
All made strong starts, with the under 12s winning four of the six games they managed to play.
The Dubbo under 12s won each of their first four games, with a highlight being an 11-7 victory over western rivals Bathurst.
The under 12s had also scored a 3-2 win over Woy Woy Peninsula, beaten Callaghan District 13-10 and defeated Blue Mountains 16-13 before suffering losses to Barellan and District and Hastings Valley.
Both the under 13s and under 14s won three of the six matches they each played.
Due to teams only being able to get one day of play in, no state champions or division winners have been named for 2022.
"Given the risks involved this was really our only option," Fava said.
"I would like to reiterate again how difficult it has been the come to this decision, but it is the correct one as the wellbeing and safety of our netball family must, and always will, come first."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
