With a host of drivers to choose from, Dubbo local Tyler Everingham has been announced as the partner for Scott Pye at the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 this October.
Team 18 made the announcement that Everingham, 21, will make his second start in The Great Race this year after he spearheaded the Garry Rogers Motorsport wildcard entry to a 19th place finish on debut in 2020, where he was engineered by Pye's current race engineer Richard Hollway.
Advertisement
"It's really exciting to team up with Scott Pye and Team 18 for the Bathurst 1000 this year," Everingham said.
"I'm extremely determined to make the most of this opportunity, it's one of the best seats on the grid at the moment for a co-drive so it was pretty special to get the call up from Charlie to join the team for Bathurst."
Everingham has been making a name for himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Supercars paddock and he currently sits fourth in the Dunlop Super2 Series with MW Motorsport with two race wins this season at Wanneroo and Townsville.
He won the V8 Touring Car Series (now known as Super3) in 2018 before he broke through for a race win in his debut season in Super2 in 2019, earning the prestigious Mike Kable Young Gun Award for his efforts.
"The wildcard in 2020 was extremely valuable, that was my first time in the 1000 and to be the main driver in that entry was a great experience," Everningham said.
"I had Richard Hollway as our engineer that year, so it's cool to team up with him again and learn from him and Scott over the next couple of months as we prepare for the race."
Everingham said Pye has proven to be one of the top drivers at the mountain over the years so he will be working hard to soak up as much as he can from him.
"I want to ensure we put ourselves in a good position to be a contender at the end of the race," he said.
Pye, a two-time runner up of the Great Race, said it was exciting to have Everingham locked in.
"I'm looking forward to getting to the mountain and having Tyler locked away now means we can start to really focus and push forward with our preparation into that event," Pye said.
Pye said communication within a race team is key, and team owner Charlie Schwerkolt advocated for that.
"We had a lot of open and ongoing discussions about who our co-driver was going to be. Once Tyler came up we kept a very close eye on him and he's been doing a fantastic job in Super2 so it was really a no-brainer to get him locked away and it was a decision I was really happy with," he said.
Trying to support young talent was important for Pye, having once been there himself.
"I'm really excited that we're giving Tyler that opportunity as well, for him to get his first proper crack at Bathurst with us is a really good opportunity for him," he said.
"He's young and keen and I think in terms of our sport it's really good to try and bring in new young talent as well and back what the junior categories are delivering. Tyler's been doing a fantastic job so I think he's going to be a great asset to our team."
Advertisement
Pye said with Bathurst coming up fast, and a co-drivers session in Sandown, he hoped it all went well for the 21-year-old.
"Bathurst is a race that you think about all year, straight-line speed is a huge one there, so our preparation has certainly begun and my thought process around has been ongoing for quite some time, so I'm excited to get to the mountain and it can't come soon enough," he said.
Team 18 owner Schwerkolt said he was "extremely thrilled" to welcome Everingham to the team.
"We had a host of drivers to choose from for the seat and Tyler stood out amongst the pack for someone with his pace and experience at the mountain for his age," he said.
"What really stood out for us was his attitude and approach to racing, he shows maturity well beyond his years and he has fitted in well with the crew for the time he has spent with the team already."
Advertisement
With the race only two months away, Schwerkolt said they would be making sure to give him plenty of miles between now and then.
"We're excited to encourage young talent into the championship and we'll put our best foot forward to give him the tools to execute at his best for Scott and the team when we get to Bathurst," he said.
Everingham, who began his circuit racing career at 15 years of age in Formula 4, also brings endurance miles at Mount Panorama with a third-place class finish with MARC Cars at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2018, and two starts at the Bathurst 6 Hour.
Everingham's first laps behind the wheel of the #20 Nulon Racing Team 18 Supercar will be in the co-driver session at the Sandown SuperSprint on Friday 19 August.
"The co-driver session at Sandown will be extremely valuable to work with Scott and the team to build those relationships and processes so we're best prepared when we get to Mount Panorama," he said.
Advertisement
Everingham will also participate in the team's passenger ride day on the following Monday before the team's pre-Bathurst test day at Winton on Wednesday 28 September.
"A massive thanks to Charlie Schwerkolt, Bruin Beasley, Scott Pye and everyone at Team 18 for the chance to join them and I can't wait to turn my first laps with the team at Sandown," he said.
Team 18 will continue its preparation for the upcoming Sandown SuperSprint on 19-21 August.
Name: Tyler Everingham
Occupation: Qualified Data Technician at Everingham Electrical & Data (Family Business)
DOB: 07 January 2001 - 21 yo
Advertisement
Resides: Dubbo NSW 2830
Years Racing: 10+ years
Currently Racing: Dunlop Super2 Series, #27 Blue Ribbon Legal MW Motorsport Nissan Altima
Ambition: Driver in Supercars Championship
Hobbies: Camping, Fishing & 4WD Driving
Car Builds & Restorations: Building a Subaru WRX Track Car & full-build and restoration of a Datsun 1200 Ute
Advertisement
Career Milestones:
2010-2015, Go Karting (State & National Level), Ranked #10 Top Karter's in Aust, NSW State Champion Junior Clubman, 4th Australian Karting Championship, NSW State Runner Up JNL, Australasian Gold Cup - 1st JNL & 1st Junior Clubman, Race of Stars 3rd
2016, Youngest driver to compete in Australian Formula 4 Championship (7th overall)
2017, 5th Overall in the F4 Championship (podium finishes at Wanneroo & Sydney), 1st Australian Australian Production Cars Class C Championship
2018, V8 Touring Car Champion (8 wins from 12 races, five podiums), 3rd in Bathurst 12 Hour Invitational Class with Grant Denyer and Garry Jacobson with MARC Cars
2019, 6th 2019 Super2 Championship (race win at Sandown), 2019 Mike Kable Young Gun Award Winner
Advertisement
2021, 6th 2021 Super2 Championship (2 wins, round win and lap record at Sydney), GRM Wildcard at Bathurst 1000
2022, Super2 (2 wins - Perth and Townsville)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.