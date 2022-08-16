Daily Liberal

Dubbo's Tyler Everingham announced as a co-driver for the Bathurst 1000

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 9:00pm
Dubbo's Tyler Everingham stands proudly in front of the race car he will be co-driving at the Bathurst 1000. Picture: Supplied

With a host of drivers to choose from, Dubbo local Tyler Everingham has been announced as the partner for Scott Pye at the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 this October.

