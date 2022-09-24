The body of a young boy has been located in a vehicle that was swept away in flood waters near Parkes on Friday night.
Just before 11pm on Friday, Saturday 23, emergency services were called to McGrane Way at Tullamore, following reports two vehicles had been swept into flood waters.
The first vehicle - a Toyota Hilux with five occupants - had become submerged at the Genaren Creek crossing about 8pm.
Four occupants of the Hilux - a 37-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, along with a young boy and girl - got out and were able to cling to trees; however, a five-year-old boy became trapped in the car before it submerged.
About three hours later, a second vehicle entered the flooded crossing and submerged. The occupants managed to free themselves from the car before finding the occupants of the Hilux still clinging to trees.
They alerted emergency services and a multi-agency response was initiated with officers from Central West Police District, NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
A boat was used to rescue the family; they were all taken to Dubbo Base Hospital for observation.
The occupants of the second vehicle weren't injured.
Police remained at the scene overnight and a search operation commenced on Saturday morning to locate and retrieve the Hilux.
About 3.20pm, the boy's body was located in the submerged car by police divers.
The car has since been retrieved and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has begun.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Roads in the area remain closed due to flooding, and motorists are urged to check www.livetraffic.com prior to travelling.
