A vibrant collection of original pieces by 45 regional artists are on display this weekend at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, including a self-portrait by 19-year-old Shannon Lee, entered at last year's prestigious Archibald Prize.
Curator Kent Buchanan gave the Daily Liberal a sample viewing of this weekend's Dubbo Arts Fair earlier this week, when some of the collections had already arrived and artists were meticulously choosing where they were to hang on the gallery's wide white walls.
"Last year's show was a great cross-section of artists from the region, and this year, we have a lot of new faces whose works are very strong and diverse," Mr Buchanan said.
"They're original works and it's a great opportunity to show them to people that may not have seen their works."
A space had Alleyne Graham's watercolour portraits of the legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and the famous Afghan refugee girl, Sharbat Gula, from a photograph taken in Peshawar in 1985 by the American photojournalist Steve McCurry.
Ms Graham led us to her collection, created through blooming, which she explained is one of the styles in watercolour painting.
Other subjects of her works are the region's bounty of wildlife - frogs, snails, colourful birds, kangaroo, cicadas and koalas.
"While I do mostly portraits, I also do Australian native animals to show our appreciation of our animals and how we interact with them," she said.
In other news: The 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership team of the season
The works are prominently displayed in various locally-made frames, because the pandemic has created a shortage of frames.
And just behind the wall where Ms Graham's works were on display, upcoming young artist Miss Lee, locally known as Shannon Lee Kassell, is helped by gallery staff.
Various impressions of Miss Lee's work made over months of work during the pandemic lockdowns have made it to her debut exhibition at the centre.
The teenager's pieces, drawn from ideas since she was 13-years-old, were displayed at the Dubbo Agricultural Show three years ago, where she entered a self-portrait - depicting two sides of her face with one side painted into colours and signs.
That self-portrait went back into her workshop, was re-created, and given the title 'What they see versus who I am', before being entered at the 2021 Archibald Prize.
The Archibald is open to any artists in Australia who create portrait paintings of their impressions of the rich and famous, the achievers and losers, including nobodies.
"I was among the rural entries refused but I got selected to take my entry to other galleries and presented in other shows."- Archibald Prize entrant and upcoming artist Shannon Lee of Dubbo
"It was pretty cool, I was very nervous but very exciting," Miss Lee said of her debut in a much bigger show.
She didn't make it but Miss Lee's portrait of herself was chosen to go on display at the Tap Gallery which chose entries that were worthy but were rejected at the Archibald's and the Wynne & Sulman Prize, another prestigious art competition.
"I was among the rural entries refused but I got selected to take my entry to other galleries and presented in other shows," she said.
"I like to show how girls are represented in the media so I sketch them branching out to the body and anatomy. I think it good for girls to be seen from different angles and move to that more positive body image sort of thing," Miss Lee said.
The annual Dubbo Arts Fair is one of the popular events organised by the Dubbo Regional Council. It is open until Sunday, 25 September from 10am to 4pm at the Western Plains Cultural Centre on Wingewarra Street.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.