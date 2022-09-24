Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dubbo teen artist Shannon Lee displaying her Archibald Prize entry at the Dubbo Arts Fair

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 24 2022 - 4:29am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Arts Fair exhibits consist of 45 artists among them, Alleyne Graham (left) and Shannon Lee (middle) with curator Kent Buchanan. Miss Lee's self-portrait rejected for 2021 Archibald Prize hangs on the wall. Picture by Belinda Soole

A vibrant collection of original pieces by 45 regional artists are on display this weekend at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, including a self-portrait by 19-year-old Shannon Lee, entered at last year's prestigious Archibald Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.