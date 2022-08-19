'Marrabinya saved my life': Indigenous patients from all over NSW protest in Dubbo

First Nations people with chronic illnesses travelled from remote areas of NSW to march in Dubbo on Friday, 19 August hoping to save Indigenous health service Marrabinya.
Advertisement
The protest, organised by Marrabinya workers, was attended by several of their patients from Forbes, Parkes, Cowra, Walgett, Wellington, Bathurst and more.
The crowd of about 70 people marched from Dubbo's Rotunda to the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) office followed by federal member Mark Coulton's office on Brisbane Street.
READ ALSO:
"They're taking away our healthcare system that's good for us," Kenneth Fernando from Dubbo cried out.
Wellinton's Neville Brown, who had double bypass surgery for his heart condition, said he owed his life to Marrabinya and was protesting to return the favour.
"I'm here to save Marrabinya, because Marrabinya saved my life," he said.
William Smiley Johnstone, chief executive officer of Maari Maa Aboriginal Health Coorporation which provides the federally funded Marrabinya service, said he wanted the federal government to "intervene".
"Why close down something that's working? Doesn't make sense. The results speak for themselves," Mr Johnstone said. "I've written to Linda Burney and the health minister, we'll see what comes of that.
"It's not too late to change it."
He said the taxpayer-funded program could be saved if "the political will is there."
Marrabinya's services as part of the WNSW PHN's Integrated Team Care (ITC) program will end on December 31.
WNSW PHN chief executive Andrew Coe has said after a third-party review and consultations they decided to offer the ITC program contract to Aboriginal Medical Services from January 1.
One of Marrabinya's clients, Sharon Ruby Dykes, is an Elder from Jaunter. She`has a chronic health condition which requires her to travel for specialised treatments in Bathurst, 120 kilometres away, three times a week.
"Having Marrabinya is a positive step towards Aboriginal health," Ms Dykes said. "Especially in the regional centres, Bathurst doesn't have an Aboriginal Medical Service."
"[Marrabinya's service] gives us the incentive to follow up on our medical appointments, it has saved a lot of lives.
Advertisement
"We don't really access the mainstream services because they're culturally inappropriate and they don't provide the services that we really require."
She said WNSW PHN's decision to end Marrabinya's contract would "have a big impact" on her along with the community in Oberon and Bathurst.
Another protester, Loretta Schuler from Lightening Ridge, gestured to her ostomy bag and said she had been ashamed of her cancer diagnoses, but Marrabinya had helped her fight against the disease.
"I rang them up and this bloke said, 'Hello Aunt, what can I do for you?'. I cried and I was saved," Ms Schuler said.
"Today I'm with Marrabinya to fight for our freedom [regarding] our health.
"We can't lose this, our grandfathers fought for this, and we still got to fight for it today... 75 years later."
Advertisement
Health Minister Mark Butler and Federal Member Michael McCormack have said they were seeking more information about the issue. Federal Member Mark Coulton has said it would be unfair to assume the change of contract meant "reduced" services.
The Daily Liberal has reached out to Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney for comment.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.