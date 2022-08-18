Daily Liberal

Three Dubbo students selected by prestigious Bangarra dance company for Schools Spectacular

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:26am, first published 1:08am
(L-R) Jobie Castledine, Sarah Charlton and Khynan Roworth. Pictures: Supplied

Starting next week, a trio of Dubbo College students will be rubbing shoulders with performers at Bangarra Dance Theatre to put up a show at the 2022 Schools Spectacular.

