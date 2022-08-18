Starting next week, a trio of Dubbo College students will be rubbing shoulders with performers at Bangarra Dance Theatre to put up a show at the 2022 Schools Spectacular.
South Campus year 7 student Jobie Castledine along with Delroy Campus students Khynan Roworth, year 9, and Sarah Charlton, year 10, have been selected after submitting video applications earlier this year.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The talent and hard work exhibited by the three students is a matter of great pride for Carl Ralph and Doug Gordon, who encouraged them to apply. They are South Campus' Aboriginal Community Engagement Officer and Delroy Campus' Aboriginal Education Officer, respectively.
"Opportunities like these put our students out of their comfort zone and they get to experience things at the next level," Mr Gordon said. "I hope it opens doors for them, it's a great experience."
Several alumni from Bangarra are from the Dubbo area, and many of the company's works also feature Wiradjuri language. Miyagan, a work created by Beau Dean Riley Smith is about the lives of the Riley family living on the Talbragar Reserve, just outside of Dubbo.
The company has had remarkable impact on the Australian theatre landscape over the last 32 years. It is responsible for award winning productions like Terrain and SadSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert.
Beginning August 22, the Aboriginal dance students will be working with teachers from the world-renowned Bangarra dance company in Sydney.
Student Sarah Charlton is looking forward to the dance sessions and the doors they may open for her.
"What we are doing now, it could end up being part of our career" Sarah said. "From this opportunity we can make further connections with people in performing arts" she said.
The opportunity is also a golden one for year 7 student Jobie Castledine who is inspired by those around him.
"Dancing connects me to culture; my family and Uncle Ralph have always encouraged me to do it" he said.
The trio will be preparing for Schools Spectacular, known as the highest profile performing arts event on the NSW Department of Education calendar. It will celebrate young Australian talent along with education, culture, diversity as part of this year's theme 'Create the Magic'.
The Dubbo College students will be attending rehearsals through Term 3 and 4, with the Schools Spectacular taking place on November 25 and 26 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.