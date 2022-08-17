The federal minister for health Mark Butler and member for Riverina Michael McCormack have commented on ongoing efforts to save Marrabinya health service.
The health service by and for Indigenous patients with chronic illnesses has been opposing the end of its contract later this year. After serving more than 4,000 patients since 2016, Marrabinya and some of its patients fear the change will lead to poorer health outcomes.
"The Minister's office has only recently been made aware of this issue and has sought further information from the Western NSW Primary Health Network," a statement from Mark Butler MP said.
He further explained that the Albanese Government was strongly committed to Community Controlled Health Organisations, and was seeking clarity to ensure First Nations people with chronic diseases get the best available care.
Dubbo Marrabinya manager Donna Jeffries had written to member for Riverina Michael McCormack's office in July. Mr McCormack said his staff got in touch with Ms Jeffries the same day.
"As a result, I have written to the Health Minister, Mark Butler, and the Indigenous Australians Minister, Linda Burney, to raise the concerns of Ms Jeffries," Mr McCormack said.
He acknowledged that the contract would "expire" this year on December 31 and would be offered to Aboriginal Medical Services as part of a redesigned model of an Integrated Team Care program.
"Any change in health services should not come at the cost of those receiving health care," Mr McCormack said.
"I will be closely monitoring this situation and am looking forward to each Ministers' response to my representations."
Petitions to save the Marrabinya health service have received almost 2,000 signatures.
Previously, member for Parkes Mark Coulton had said it was unfair to assume "services will be reduced given the information which is currently available".
Indigenous Affairs minister Linda Burney is yet to respond to the Daily Liberal's request for comment on the issue.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
