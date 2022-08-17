Daily Liberal
Readers choice: Spartans wins best pizza in Dubbo

Updated August 17 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:00am
Locals know best: The best pizza in Dubbo as voted by you

Family business Spartans Pizza serves up the best pizzas in Dubbo according to a recent poll by the Daily Liberal.

