Locals know best: The best pizza in Dubbo as voted by you

Family business Spartans Pizza serves up the best pizzas in Dubbo according to a recent poll by the Daily Liberal.
The Cobra Street food joint was established in 2014 and is known for having a variety menu ranging from traditional preparations (meat lovers, supreme, Hawaiian) to vegetarian and seafood pizzas.
Third generation pizza-maker, Kosta Skordalis' favourite is the Portuguese chicken pizza.
He looked forward to working at his parents' shop when he was about 13 years old.
The Spartans Pizza food legacy began when Mr Skordalis' grandparents moved to Dubbo from Greece. He proudly shares his family's journey of feeding the people of Dubbo.
"My parents have had takeaway shops all around Dubbo ever since I was very young," he said.
"Before them, it was my grandparents... they started [by] selling fish and chips.
"They started making pizza about 13 years ago."
His grandparents enjoyed cooking which is why they started the business. It was then passed down to Mr Skordalis' father who was also passionate about it and has been running it ever since.
Mr Skordalis was grateful to locals for the 'best pizza in Dubbo' award.
"It's a very big privilege for us," he said.
"We'd like to thank all our customers for supporting us all those years and continuing to support us, also all the new people who are willing to try us out."
