Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo Regional Council recently approved the development application for a proposed sporting hub

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 30 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders (inset) is happy the city's sporting hub project is beginning to move forward. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Four years after originally being announced, the Dubbo Sporting Hub is finally going ahead after the development application was approved this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.