Four years after originally being announced, the Dubbo Sporting Hub is finally going ahead after the development application was approved this week.
Dubbo Regional Council approved the development application for the project on Thursday, almost a year after it was submitted.
A state government-funded project, the hub worth roughly $27 million will be home to a PCYC facility as well as indoor facilities for basketball, netball and other sports.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders is relieved the project is finally starting to gather momentum.
"It is a different project from the original one, it started before my time and I've had to remodel quite a few bits and pieces to get to where we are now," he said.
"Potentially we aren't too far away now from hopefully turning a sod, I've probably said that a couple of times recently but we are getting closer.
"There are some final negotiations and agreements that have to be re-finalised now with the stakeholders involved, namely Charles Sturt University and PCYC.
"That's all very close to being finalised then in the very near future I'm hoping we will be turning a sod and getting started."
There is also set to be room for future developments outdoors at the site as well, with space being left for rugby fields and tennis courts among other disciplines.
It is understood the time it took to approve the application was due to the sheer size of the project itself with Dubbo Regional Council taking a cautious approach to what will be a major development for the city while the NSW Planning Panel were also involved.
Earlier this year, members of Dubbo Basketball had voiced their concerns about a lack of courts for their growing club but now it seems they will only have to wait a little longer before moving to a new home.
While there no shovels have yet to touch the ground, Mr Saunders believes a project like this will understandably take some time to build.
"It will probably take roughly a year to 18 months but it is hard to tell exactly how long," he said.
"I think once the design is finalised, there has been a lot of concept drawings done, then there would be a tender process for the builder and all that sort of stuff which takes a bit of time.
"That's all been happening in the background as well, the final design would need to be approved with some other things before we start.
"I'm looking forward to it moving in the right direction."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
