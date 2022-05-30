news, local-news, dubbo, dubbo sporting hub

It's been three and a half years since the Dubbo Sporting Hub was announced but there is yet to be a shovel go into the ground. Like many sporting organisations around town, Dubbo Basketball was told by the NSW government they would be one of the first to make use of the new multi-million dollar facility which was announced back in September 2018. The $44.5 million facility was planned to be built at Charles Sturt University's Dubbo campus and would feature indoor netball and basketball courts while also having a PCYC building. At the time, it was understood the Penrith Panthers, Tennis NSW, NSW Rugby, Cricket NSW, AFL Central West would all use the site. Dubbo Basketball's Claire Bynon was one of the people who were present when the project was announced in 2018 and said they were promised to be one of the first groups to use the site. "We saw the plans for a six-to eight-court stadium that would be built," she said. "The head of Basketball Australia came out with a few of her offsiders and promised when it was built that they would bring national tournaments here. "Which would bring so much money to Dubbo. "So that's what we were promised and here we are playing on a two-court stadium where one of the rings continues to fall down." The project has had a mixed past with Dubbo Regional Council even cutting financial ties with it back in 2020. Then council's director of livability Skye Price said the organisation were not prepare to be held accountable for the cost overruns needed for the construction of the facility. The project was announced while former deputy Premier Troy Grant was still the Member for Dubbo but his successor Dugald Saunders said the site is still on track to be built. "I'm still working closely with CSU, PCYC NSW and other key stakeholders to finalise arrangements around development applications and land agreements," Mr Saunders said. At May 27, a development application is still awaiting approval from Dubbo Regional Council after it was submitted in September 2021, three years after originally being announced. Once the site is complete, Mr Saunders believes it will provide a great service to sporting groups from across the Western region. "This first stage of the Dubbo Regional Sports Hub will provide much-needed indoor facilities to enable increased sports participation, attract major regional events and support the next generation of sporting talent," he said. Regardless of their situation, Dubbo Basketball enjoyed their best year in the last decade with all teams making the finals. However, it's devastating for the teams to neve host a home game. "We are the only association that does not host a home round," Ms Bynon said. "We are the most successful association in Western NSW, we had every team making the division one finals for the first time ever. "Yet we cannot hold a round here because the courts are not suitable or up to scratch. "NSW Basketball came out about eight or nine years ago and said the courts weren't up to the standard they need to be to host a round. "So for about seven years our kids have had to travel without playing a home game, which adds to cost and adds to everything." Ms Bynon was in talks with Mr Saunders about what was needed for basketballers at the facility, but said the conversations have stopped completely. "[We've heard] nothing from anyone, Jeremy Dickson attends sports council meetings (a group of volunteers from Dubbo and Wellington who keep sport alive in town) on our behalf, he is our treasurer and he just keeps getting told there are not enough funds," she said. "At the launch, we were told they had the money and this would be happening, by the end of the year they would be turning soil. "In December 2018 they said they would be turning soil and yet nothing." While other organisations like Western Rams Rugby League, Cricket NSW, NSW Waratahs and AFL Central West were going to eventually use the sporting hub, Ms Bynon knows the Dubbo region's basketballers need the facility as soon as they can. "I think we are the only ones who don't have the facilities we need," she said. "We give great thanks to Greg King for having us at Dubbo Sportsworld because it is his business and he runs Inflatable World. "In the holidays we can't access courts so our kids can't even train during the holidays. "We've got three teams going to State Cup at the end of July and it's very hard to get time on courts. "We understand it's his business and he needs to make money but we can't get courts. "We are between a rock and a hard place." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/7fadf6ec-372b-40d8-9adc-c066ba688659.JPG/r0_829_7063_4820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg