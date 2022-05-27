news, local-news,

Catholic School teachers from across the region banded together to strike on Friday. About 18,000 teachers from across NSW and the Australia Capital Territory over pay and working conditions, including several educators from Dubbo. St John's College Dubbo's Chris Rollo was one of the teachers who went on strike on Friday and said he was hoping the government took action soon. "I've always been a big believer in the power of the union movement to advocate for all teachers across the whole system," he said. "For me personally as a teacher, I'm just sick and tired of having to make a decision between doing my job properly and giving up my personal life. "It's not just our profession, there are so many professions across the country where people have to make that decision. "For us, it's about looking after children and teaching the next generation while losing our personal life." As well as an increase in pay, the teachers are asking for less paperwork, more time to plan for lessons and an end to staff shortages. Mr Rollo believes the time has come for teachers to take a stand and he is hoping people understand the workload teachers take on, especially at a time with staff shortages across the industry. READ ALSO: "I don't think we should have to do an eight-hour work [at school] then come home and do another six hours work," he said. "We lose weekends, time off and it's not good enough. "Now we've got a union behind us who want to strike up a new negotiation with the government." Roughly 30 teachers from the Orana region marched through the Dubbo central business district on Friday, stopping outside Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders' office before finishing at the Catholic Education, Diocese of Bathurst's Dubbo Office. While some people may believe the teachers already have good benefits, Mr Rollo admitted the changes they were asking for would benefit more than themselves going forward. "It's not about us, it's about the kids and it's always been about the kids," he said. "The core business of teaching is creating a new generation of leaders and members of our community. "If we are not prepared to invest in our education system and the teachers who are part of that education system then you are setting yourself up for disaster."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/856221a2-c1ca-4467-9f4c-ce96e72ae9b8.JPG/r5_367_8253_5027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg