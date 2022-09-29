Daily Liberal
Alexander Greenaway behind bars after fraudulently stealing over $100k while working at Dubbo Westpac

Updated September 29 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
Alex Greenaway behind bars after fraudulently stealing over $100k while working at Dubbo Westpac. Picture: File

A former Dubbo Westpac worker is behind bars after defrauding $104,920 from customers.

