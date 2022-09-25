Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Taio Anthony Bayada threatened to burn neighbour's home down when told family dog would be reported to council

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:56am, first published September 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taio Anthony Bayada threatened to burn his neighbour's home down when they told him his family dog would be reported to council. Picture: File

A Dubbo father who threatened to burn his neighbour's house down after she said she was going to report his family dog to a council ranger, has fronted court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.