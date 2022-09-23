A former Nyngan woman who drunkenly attacked her husband after he asked her not to attend his grandmother's funeral is on the waiting list for a residential rehab.
The 32-year-old woman, who we have decided not to name, escaped a conviction in court after she embarked on a drunken tirade toward her husband, between 2am and 6am on September 12 this year.
The incident unfolded between the couple - who had been married for about three months - when the man's grandmother died and he told her he didn't want her to attend the funeral due to her recent behaviour and conflict with family members.
The man arrived home after work at about 1.30am and made a bed on the lounge. After a few minutes the woman called out complaining of period pain, asking for toast and a Naprogesic. The man got up and made toast and delivered her the pain medication and a glass of water before returning to the lounge.
Over the next 45 minutes the woman continued yelling out to him.
"How does it feel knowing you're going to be divorced for a second time?," she said.
"Why can't I come to the funeral?"
She then came out of the bedroom and sat next to her husband on the lounge taunting him by saying "I've spoken to your ex and she thinks you're a c--t too".
Her husband got up and went into the main bedroom to get away from her, when she followed him in about 20 minutes later demanding a hug. The man started recording on his phone and repeatedly asked his wife to get away from him, but she continued to squeeze him and tried to restrain him.
Eventually the woman grabbed her husband by the hair and held onto him, while also grabbing onto his face.
He attempted to create distance between them, but she grabbed him and the phone telling him to "stop recording" her.
She then repeatedly hit and pushed her husband while following him around the house. At one point she threw herself on the ground in an apparent attempt to make it appear she had been struck by him, police said.
The woman then stumbled into a window, which prompted the man to say "you just broke the window", when she grabbed the curtain and pulled it down causing damage.
As she reflects on her marriage with a clear mind, after detoxing, she can identify both parties acted poorly, but accepts her role in the demise of the marriage.- Defence lawyer Lucy Maher
She grabbed onto her husband's shirt and pushed his head back into the wall a number of times, before he contacted police.
Police arrived and saw the woman who appeared intoxicated and combative. She was placed under arrest and taken to Nyngan police station where she repeatedly expressed a desire not to participate in an interview.
The man told police his wife had increased her alcohol consumption over the last six months, stating she had become aggressive and abusive over minor issues, escalating to violence with increasing frequency.
He reported he had been sleeping in his car for the week prior to avoid confrontations. The man supplied video and audio recording to substantiate his claims, police said.
Supported by her father, the woman appeared in Dubbo Local Court where she pleaded guilty to domestic violence common assault and recklessly damaging property.
Defence lawyer Lucy Maher said her client had indicated remorse as indicated in a letter from her to the court, where she expressed her embarrassment in the way she acted.
The court heard following the incident the woman had participated in a five-day detox at Wollongong and had was on a waiting list to attend a residential rehab facility in Sydney.
"As she reflects on her marriage with a clear mind, after detoxing, she can identify both parties acted poorly, but accepts her role in the demise of the marriage," Ms Maher said.
Ms Maher said her client had given up her career in real estate to move to Nyngan to support her husband's career, which removed her from all her support systems.
She said her client was now "starting over", and that was the reason she was represented by Legal Aid as she had no access to the finances she and her husband had accumulated.
Ms Maher asked the court to consider imposing a lengthy conditional release order without conviction.
Taking into account her early plea and complete lack of criminal record, Magistrate Phillip Stewart accepted the woman had taken "positive steps" since the incident.
The woman was handed a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.