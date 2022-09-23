Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Nyngan woman spared conviction after drunkenly attacking husband when asked not to attend grandmother's funeral

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated September 23 2022 - 6:48am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former Nyngan woman has been spared a conviction after drunkenly attacking husband when asked not to attend grandmother's funeral. Picture: File

A former Nyngan woman who drunkenly attacked her husband after he asked her not to attend his grandmother's funeral is on the waiting list for a residential rehab.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.