A bereaved Wellington mother who attacked her ex-boyfriend's new partner had been granted Supreme Court bail for unrelated matters two days earlier.
Shayleen Frail wiped away tears as the court heard a tragic crash which claimed the lives of her two sons in January 2021, led to her violent offending.
The 35-year-old was on conditional bail for unrelated matters, when she attended her ex-partner's home about 5pm on December 8 last year.
Her ex returned home from the shop when Frail began hurling abuse toward him about his new relationship.
Frail followed the man to a property across the road where his new partner was told to "go and hide" by a friend.
Frail found the woman sitting on the end of the bed pretending to be on the phone, when she attempted to snatch the mobile off her.
When the woman moved her phone away, Frail began shouting abuse and punched the woman in her face causing her upper lip area to swell and bleed.
The woman put up her hands to protect herself from further blows to the face, when Frail said to her "be a woman and tell me you're f--ing my man".
The woman yelled out for help when Frail left. However she returned a short time later stating "nah f--k it" and grabbed the woman by the hair.
The pair engaged in a short struggle for the phone. It was during the struggle that Frail pushed the woman into a bedside table while holding her hair, causing a laceration to the eye which started to bleed.
The woman was held up against the wall, when Frail noticed her bleeding and said "let's talk".
"Just leave me alone," the woman said to Frail.
The woman left and had a shower to wash the blood off her. Frail left the house.
The next day, Frail and her ex-partner were at the Wellington hospital at the same time, when she approached him, began yelling abuse and eventually spat at him.
Later that day the two victims attended Wellington police station and disclosed what happened. Officers obtained photos of the woman's injuries as well as the jumper she was wearing that was covered in blood.
Police attended the man's home and saw the door appeared to have been forced open with damage to the lock and architrave. Police also saw damage to the back door.
Officers attended Frail's home where she denied any involvement in the violent incident, but she was arrested and taken to Wellington police station. At the time police noticed Frail was wearing white Lacoste sneakers that had blood stains on them. These were seized for forensic analysis.
Appearing in Wellington Local Court on Tuesday, Frail pleaded guilty to entering a building with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Zoe Huijer conceded while it was a serious offence, and "some significant penalty" must be afforded to her client, she argued however the threshold was not crossed.
After tendering an article by the Sydney Morning Herald - which detailed the pain her client had felt after an incident from January last year that claimed the lives of her two children - Ms Huijer said her client had fallen back into drug use, which led to this offending.
A sentencing assessment report determined Frail would be suitable for a community-based order to help her continue with counselling and rehabilitation, and as Ms Huijer said added to be at liberty to grieve her family.
The court heard Frail had spent five months in custody bail refused in relation to these matters, and had spent three months at the Maayu Mali residential rehab facility.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager found her lengthy criminal history offered her no leniency, but accepted the tragic events in 2021, noting the court couldn't concede the impacts it may have had on her.
However he said tragedy in life, and past experiences weren't an excuse for acts of violence.
"It was clearly a serious incident of violence," he said.
Mr Olischlager accepted Frail had been addressing her behaviour, and had shown a "real engagement" with trying to turn her life around. He noted that her time spent in custody was "probably a good wakeup call" and had really taken that on board by engaging in rehabilitation.
Frail was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, to be supervised by community corrections in Dubbo.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
