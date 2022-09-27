Daily Liberal
Martin Amatto behind bars for pushing woman against a fence, assaulting police and threatening Wellington resident

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
September 27 2022 - 6:00pm
Man who pushed woman's head against fence, assaulted police, gets jail time

A 40-yer-old Wellington man remains behind bars after repeatedly pushing a woman's head into a fence, threatening a resident and assaulting a cop.

