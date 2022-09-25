A home has been completely destroyed by fire in Trangie on the weekend.
About 3am on Sunday, emergency services were called to a house on Mullah Street, which was found well alight.
It took Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Trangie, Narromine and Dubbo over an hour to contain the blaze.
Unfortunately the single-storey house, which was occupied, was completely destroyed by the fire. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.
Trangie FRNSW thanked NSW Ambulance for keeping all firefighters safe, and said this was a timely reminder for residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their home.
Residents can contact their local fire station to book a home safety visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter.
Firefighters can also inspect your home, identify fire threats and install smoke alarms free of charge, Trangie FRNSW said.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
