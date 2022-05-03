news, local-news,

Banking services in Dubbo are here to stay, as two major banks combine under one roof. More than 25 retail and business bankers from Westpac and St George have been brought together as part of a $2 million investment to create an enhanced banking hub on Macquarie Street. Westpac, which has had a presence in Dubbo since 1868, was confirmed to be moving from its iconic building on the corner of Macquarie and Church Streets in April last year. Chief customer engagement officer for Westpac Group, Ross Miller said the move to the co-location at the St George site, was an initiative to invest and support regional areas. READ ALSO: "We're really proud of what's happening here," he said at the branch's official opening on Tuesday. "We're here to stay as part of our commitment not only to Dubbo, but to regional Australia and the banking services we provide." Mr Miller said the investment included putting in more digital tools, such as smartphones and tablet kiosks, to not only provide new services, but retain face-to-face service and connection to the community. "We've got more video conferencing facilities, so if someone's not in the branch to help the customer, we can actually then get them connected through to a specialist that can support them," he said. "Investing in this type of branch its fit-for-purpose, so at the right time in the future, we can add further capabilities because this branch is set up to do that." With banks closing in many rural and regional communities, Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson supported the move, which he believed would give people in the region "confidence". "It does give people confidence in the community that, no banks are closing down and not everything is going online, there's still a need for humans, and human interaction," he said. "Combining it with the technology, so you've got access to experts that aren't in Dubbo but still having friendly local faces, that combination is absolutely fantastic." Westpac Group's general manager for regional NSW and the ACT, Diana Diab thanked the Dubbo staff for their work during the transition. "There's a lot of hard work that goes into it and you've supported each other, your customers and the Dubbo community," she said. Agribusiness and commercial banking services are also based at the site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/f9fd76c8-6a8f-47f1-9116-4e956b470e3c.jpg/r0_177_5184_3106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg