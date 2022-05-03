news, local-news,

Motorbike enthusiasts from all over the state will make their way to Dubbo this weekend for the annual Motor Bike Rally. The rally was originally started back in 2019 and will celebrate its second year after not being held in 2020 or 2021. Chair of the Dubbo Motor Bike Rally Committee Stan Single said the preparations for the event on May 7 were in full swing. "Well we've had two years off, COVID knocked us around for the last two years," he said. "It's now under way, it's a lot of work and I'll be glad to have it behind me." Mr Single is confident people from all over the state will travel to Dubbo for the rally and knows those who attend will be excited. "I'm pretty sure they will be because I know I was, I like to go for a ride as mates do and we couldn't go for a ride for over two years," he said. "I'm busting to get out somewhere, I usually go out to America at least once a year then I went to Tasmania a couple of months ago. I think everyone is looking for a ride and somewhere to go, I think we will have a lot more people than last time." The 2019 rally attracted 1700 bikes and had more than 3000 people flood Church Street to look at the vehicles. READ ALSO: The event is based on famous American rally's which the committee members have visited in the past, with up to 800,000 bikes hitting places like Daytona Beach across a week-long period. Like the American events, the Dubbo rally will also block off an entire street and will have bike only access while also being free to attend. The 2019 event was held in Church St, in the heart of the Dubbo CBD, but Mr Single said this year's rally has been moved to a larger street. "The first was one was 2019 and we certainly filled the street up," he said. "We moved to Talbragar Street this year because there is more life in the place with pubs and more theatre. By the sounds of it, all the feedback I'm getting from Facebook because we have no registration or entry fee pre-rally is that there are a lot of motels booked out. So things are looking pretty good for us." While the weather around Dubbo has been wet of late, early forecasts for Saturday are showing good signs. Mr Single said he is hoping the sun stays out during the week, especially for those who have to travel from outside of Dubbo. "The weather is the other thing, it's not so much here but when they leave their destination," he said. "A lot of people won't ride a bike on purpose in the rain, they'll ride in the rain but probably won't leave home in the rain. It's going to be pretty good I think." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/08b386b5-9349-4af3-8e19-9d43b341f400.jpg/r35_76_601_396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg