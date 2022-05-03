news, local-news,

Headspace Dubbo will be doing all they can to help locals stay mindful this May with a host of workshops to be on offer. The organisation recently announced it would be holding free mindfulness workshops for people aged 12 to 25 as well as their friends, families and carers. The Mindful in May initiative will help provide an opportunity for people to reflect and pay attention to what is happening around them. The program will also help people notice and accept others' emotions and thoughts. Headspace Dubbo community engagement officer Taylor Ryan explained why he believes the program will be beneficial going forward. "Daily meditation is great for the mind and body, even ten minutes of meditation a day can have a positive impact on your wellbeing and outlook on life," he said. READ ALSO: "Our free workshops will teach people how to meditate, de-stress, reduce anxiety, or simply try something new." Those involved in the program will also learn how to use art and vision boards to help their mental health. There will be four workshops across May. The first will held on May 4 with a meditation session to be hosted by Thrapa Choeling. A vision board workshop will be next on May 11, with tips and tricks on offer for anyone who has wished to make a vision board but was unsure where to begin, and a sound healing session will be available on May 18. "In this workshop, you'll learn and practice sound healing, which is an ancient meditative technique that employs various musical instruments to produce healing vibrations throughout the body," Mr Ryan said. The fourth and final workshop will be held on May 25 when Grace Farmilo will run a mindful art session. Mr Ryan hopes the participants find the workshops enjoyable. "We have four fantastic jam-packed workshops, designed to inform while still having fun," he said.

