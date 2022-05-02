news, local-news,

Many of us only use salt for cooking, but there is another type of salt out there; one that can be used for holistic therapy, to help alleviate respiratory illnesses. Dubbo business, So Salty started when business owner Amy Isbister first heard of Salt Therapy back in 2015 when her son was struggling with croup. "We were at our wits end and unsure what to do, we spoke with our paediatrician about the number of steroids we were giving our son and they suggested Salt Therapy. From here, we started to travel to Newcastle for treatments and my love for the therapy grew," she said. Salt Therapy is suitable for all ages and consists of relaxing in a salt room for 45 minutes whilst inhaling pharmaceutical-grade micro salt particles. "It was used, originally to help alleviate symptoms related to respiratory illnesses, it is now known to have much wider positive effects," she said. Ms Isbister has spent the last decade working alongside the "best" holistic health professionals in Dubbo. "Back at the end of 2020, when the opportunity to open my own health and wellness centre presented itself to me, I jumped at it, and I haven't looked back," she said. READ MORE: "After seeing and experiencing the results of Salt Therapy first hand with Jack, I moved mountains when adding Salt Therapy to our main Clinic; Align Health and Healing. "In April 2021, with approval granted, I was finally able to bring Dubbo and the Central West their very first Salt Therapy room." Salt therapy is not recommended for any individual who is currently suffering from; severe hypertension, cancer, heart problems and third stage COPD (spitting blood). "The calming and detoxifying effects of Salt Therapy can help support our overburdened bodies in so many ways with salt having antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps to reduce toxicity within our immune, nervous and lymphatic systems," she said. "Ultimately, aiding in cleansing and widening the airways, nasal passages and sinuses, freeing them of pollutants and blockages which can result in improved breathing, and help alleviate snoring and leaving you feeling relaxed." According to Ms Isbister conditions Salt Therapy can assist with include; Ms Isbister said her business collaborates with several other therapists to help their clients achieve their health goals. "You can combine your Salt Therapy treatment with a number of other modalities, such as massage therapy, crystal infused reiki, sound bath healing and energy healing," she said. Ms Isbister said since opening the salt room in April 2021, she has received "amazing" feedback from her clients. "We have managed to begin to build and maintain an amazing client base, which we absolutely adore," she said. "The majority of our clients attend once every four to six weeks or as needed, depending on their health needs at the time. Clients who are focused on building and maintaining their immune health, usually attend sessions one to two times a month." Ms Isbister said that salt therapy is an "experience that is hard to explain". "It's something that should be on everyone's bucket list to try at least once and can see for yourself how it works," she said. So Salty is located in the Align Health and Healing building on Buljte street (across from Press Café). For more information please checkout the So Salty website or call the clinic on 68842544.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/c979f3cd-d9e9-4875-9ecc-ed3aeb5f9986.jpg/r0_102_5568_3248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg