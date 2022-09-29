Daily Liberal
Visitors are flocking to Dubbo in big numbers for exciting big adventures and eco-conscious spots

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
September 29 2022 - 11:00pm
The giant tortoise Audrey, 95 years old, is enthralling zoo staff and visitors on the 45th birthday of the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in March 2022. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

Taronga Western Plains Taronga Zoo, the Old Dubbo Gaol, Wellington Caves and the Royal Flying Doctor Service interactive museum are some of the major drawcards which have helped visitors to flock to the Dubbo Regional Council region in record numbers.

