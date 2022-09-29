Taronga Western Plains Taronga Zoo, the Old Dubbo Gaol, Wellington Caves and the Royal Flying Doctor Service interactive museum are some of the major drawcards which have helped visitors to flock to the Dubbo Regional Council region in record numbers.
Dubbo tourism has bounced back in a big way from the COVID pandemic, and last month the recorded 553 per cent increase in visitors while the Old Gaol in the centre of the city posted 1138 per cent jump in visitors since the lockdowns ended.
The last four months have seen increases in occupancy of accommodations around Dubbo at 21.7 per cent while Wellington, where the famous 400 million years limestone caves are located, recorded 15.2 per cent and bookings are consistent as visitors return to the region, says Dubbo Regional Council economic development manager Josie Howard.
"School holidays are typically busy period for the region, and we have seen increases in visitations this year which is really positive for our visitor economy off the back of COVID shutdowns last year," Ms Howard said.
"Our latest proactive marketing partnerships focused on environmentally conscious travelers, and showcased the Dubbo region as an eco-conscious experience that is also fun for families."
Ms Howard said environmentally-conscious travelers are making the trek to the region where they experience unique adventures as well as visits to the sites of the Renewable Energy Zone's giant turbines and solar farms.
At the zoo, guides lead visitors to the conservation sites of endangered species that are breeding such as the bilby, chuditch or western quoll, and regent honeyeater, among others.
A unique conservation program at the zoo is saving endangered species from extinction, with a new Wildlife Hospital being built within the zoo to save more endangered species.
When the council launched the Great Big Adventure Pass, it offered affordable entry prices for families with one single ticket to visit the zoo, gaol, caves, and RFDS museum near the airport, and with bonus discounts, the visitations jumped, Ms Howard said.
"Dubbo has got a really strong bookable product, there are lots of tourists taking advantage of domestic travel and enjoying our region," she said.
The Great Big Adventure Pass is one ticket giving entry to all four major tourist attractions in Dubbo and you can click here for more information.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
