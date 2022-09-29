Taronga Western Plains Zoo has been named a finalist in two categories for the NSW Tourism Awards.
The zoo has been named as finalists in the Major Tourist Attraction and Unique Accommodation categories and director Steve Hinks said it helps reinforce the fact it "really is the top tourist attraction in NSW".
"To be named as a finalist in two different categories at the NSW Tourism Awards is a true testament to our dedicated team, our passionate volunteers and of course our beautiful animals who are inspirational ambassadors for conservation" Mr Hinks said.
"The finalist announcement comes as a great timely reminder during the school holidays that Taronga Western Plains Zoo really is the top tourist attraction in NSW, and firmly cements Dubbo as the number one family holiday destination in the state."
The zoo won the Gold Award in the Major Tourist Attraction category and the Bronze Award in the Unique Accommodation category at the 2021 NSW Tourism Awards and went on to receive the Bronze Award in the Major Attraction category at the National Awards for Australian Tourism.
"A trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo or an overnight stay at Zoofari Lodge are very special experiences that provide lasting holiday memories for families," Mt Hinks added.
"As a profit-for-purpose organisation, every dollar spent by our guests has the power to protect and contributes directly to the conservation programs we so proudly undertake."
Building on these accolades, Taronga Western Plains Zoo continues to develop with a state-of-art Wildlife Hospital under construction that is set to be a unique aspect of the overall zoo experience, allowing guests to see the zoo's Wildlife Hospital team in action and learn about the conservation projects being undertaken, usually behind the scenes.
"The new Wildlife Hospital will allow us to expand the critical work of our veterinary team in their care for injured and sick wildlife and provide an educational opportunity to guests and school students about the service it provides our region and preventative health care programs," Mr Hinks added.
