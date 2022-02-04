news, local-news,

A pair of Dubbo businesses have been named winners at the NSW Tourism Awards for 2021. Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Manera Heights Apartments both received major awards on the evening. Taronga Western Plains Zoo took out the award for Major Tourist Attraction beating out the likes of the Australia Reptile Park and the Bridge Climb at the Rocks in Sydney. Manera Heights Apartments were named the winner of the best 3-3.5 star accommodation and owner Trevor Katzmann said to win the award was an honour after a tough period for the tourism industry. "We were very surprised and very excited, it's been a long and tumultuous two years," he said. "It's been very up and down as well as difficult with COVID but we are glad to come out the other side. READ ALSO: "Probably that first nine months was the toughest, we were down about 70 per cent of our normal turnover for at least six months. "When things did open up we did really well for a while and then it's been really tough with the most recent lockdown. Now, it's just issues with like finding and keeping staff, supply chain as well as trying to keep everyone safe." Taronga Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks said the award win showed much work had been done at the site over the past 12 months. "We are very, very proud of the award, it's a fantastic testament to the work which has been done by our entire team," he said. "Especially after all the things which have been thrown not just at us but at everyone in regional NSW. "We're very proud of the team and the fantastic work they do everyday." Mr Hinks believes the award is not just recognition for the zoo's effort in the past year but the region as a whole as tourism has taken a huge hit due to COVID-19. "It's a very big deal, awards like this recognise the best in the business in NSW," he said. "To be recognised as the number one tourist attraction in NSW against some stiff competition is something that I think we should be very proud of not just as a zoo but as a region." Mr Hinks says winning the award ahead of the Bridge Climb in particular was something which put a smile on his face. "It's extremely pleasing, the Bridge Climb has got such a fantastic record of winning this award on multiple occasions and have previously been Hall Of Fame inductees as a major tourist attraction," he said. "On a personal note, I worked there for 13 years so to be working here at Taronga Western Plains Zoo and knock them off in an award like that is professionally and personally very pleasing." The zoo staff normally would've attended the awards ceremony in Sydney but were unable to due to COVID. "Usually these awards are done at a very big ceremony which was to be held at Luna Park in Sydney," Mr Hinks said. "But due to the COVID concerns it was turned into a virtual event which was nice because we could get some of the team together and watch the awards in the function centre at the zoo. "We were able to have a little bit more of personal experience which is a bit different to normal years but it was a great way to get together as a team and enjoy the evening." To go along with their major tourism award, Taronga Western Plains Zoo also took out the silver award for Unique Accommodation for their Zoofari Lodge finishing behind Mudgee's Sierra Escape. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/73499f42-759f-4bcc-8afd-7780f8ce6ed0.jpg/r11_62_4666_2692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg