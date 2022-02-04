Dubbo surpasses 5000 cases of COVID since pandemic began

coronavirus,

The Dubbo local government area has surpassed more than 5000 cases of COVID-19. There were another 77 cases of the virus confirmed in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday. It brings the total number in the LGA since the start of the pandemic to 5044. There are currently 1076 cases in the LGS considered active, which means they have been confirmed in the last 14 days. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Across the Western NSW Local Health District there were 445 new incidents of coronavirus identified in the 24 hours - 232 from positive PCR test results and 213 from rapid antigen tests. It includes 70 in Bathurst and 65 in Orange. There are 21 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the region, including three in intensive care. There have been 31 lives lost and 10,698 COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW in the 24 hours. Cases have been dropping in the state all week, however deaths remain high. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 42.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QxukpFBZJiAgENVqiH8x9E/ea41a429-51e7-403f-b76a-e79f12081b17.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg