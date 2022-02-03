Tree topping to bring good luck to hospital as multi-storey car park nears completion

news, local-news,

A tree has been planted at the top of the new multi-storey car park at Dubbo Hospital. Placing a tree on top of newly-constructed infrastructure is a long-standing tradition intended to bring good luck to anyone who uses the building in the future. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Dubbo Hospital general manager Debbie Bickerton placed the tree on Thursday. "Dubbo Hospital is now the envy of regional NSW, but with improved services you also need improved accessibility," Mr Saunders said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The new multi-storey car park will be accessible for patients and visitors, but crucially it will provide more staff parking, which will free up new and existing spaces closer to the hospital's front entrance for those needing access to health services." It follows the opening of the 40-space street level car park that opened in November, which is already providing patients and visitors with more convenient access to the hospital. When construction of the new the multi-storey car park is completed, Dubbo Hospital will have more than 350 additional car parking spaces - significantly boosting the overall parking capacity. The car park is part of the hospital's $276.3 million redevelopment, which also includes the Western Cancer Centre. "In addition to the new car parks, the project also includes infrastructure upgrades such as roadways, footpaths, hospital access, lighting and security," Mr Saunders said. "This is now a world-class regional health service. The quality of doctors, nurses and specialists we're attracting would have been inconceivable a decade ago." Construction of the car park is on track for completion in the first half of 2022. The NSW government and federal government have invested $306.3 million in the Dubbo Hospital Redevelopment. Construction of Stage 4 of the Dubbo Hospital Redevelopment including the intensive care unit in the Macquarie Building was completed in August 2021 and is now operational. When the construction of the multi-storey car park was announced, Mr Saunders said it would remain free-of-charge. The Dubbo MP also said it was being built in a way that would ensure it could be expanded in years to come, if need be, with the possibility for another level to be built on the structure. The car park work is being undertaken by Sydney-based company Hansen Yuncken.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/546684b0-5149-45d3-9b8a-4c24026a1f61.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg