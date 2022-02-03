Brad, Tim dance to remember their mate and raise money for cancer

community,

When Brad McRae and Tim Whiteley dance for cancer on March 25 they'll also be doing it for their mate Matt. The farmers from Warren were meant to be dancing as a threesome but Matt tragically passed away in 2021. Now, Mr McRae and Mr Whiteley will dance as a duo and remember their mate while they raise some much-needed funds for the Cancer Council NSW. The neighbours aren't known for their dancing but will give it a red-hot go for a good cause. Mr McRae, 43, said: "A few minutes of uncomfortable dancing is not a huge sacrifice to make for a good cause. Everyone has been touched by cancer in some shape or form - there's no-one who hasn't been affected by it, including me." The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer challenges local personalities to learn a dance in 8-10 weeks and perform it in front of paying customers at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Each dancer raises funds for Cancer Council NSW which puts it towards research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer. The duo begin rehearsals next week with choreographer Kirby McCutcheon of Dance Experience Studio. While Mr McRae said his dance style was "very spontaneous with lots of room for improvement", Mr Whiteley said his own form was "terrible". Mr Whiteley, 42, said: "If we can make a fool of ourselves to raise a bit of money for cancer we'll do it and represent our community. "We're from a small, tight knit community where everyone knows each other; we all know friends and family and people from our community who have been affected." Mr Whiteley said he and Mr McRae were passionate about raising money for rural health and their contribution would hopefully go towards making it easier for rural individuals with cancer and their families to access treatment and assistance. "The tyranny of distance people face when they travel away to get treatment, it really knocks them around," he said. He thanked those who had donated to the team previously through the Crops For Cancer initiative. Donate and buy tickets at stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-dubbo

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/f22c3e38-b9e3-4051-985e-122228d0c51b.JPG/r58_39_3403_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg