An "equitable and accessible" spread of playgrounds is needed across the Dubbo local government area, says councillor Pam Wells. Cr Wells raised the issue of playgrounds across the LGA at the recent ordinary meeting of council. She moved a notice of motion calling for a report on the current playground strategy for the council area, that would show the current number, type and distribution of the equipment, as well as identifying any future playgrounds that are proposed. The motion also called for council to look at "any funding strategies or initiatives that can be implemented to ensure a more equitable and accessible spread of playgrounds across the local government area". ALSO MAKING NEWS: Councillor Shibli Chowdhury was also thinking of the city's parks at the first council meeting. He's pushing for a multicultural park element to be incorporated into Elizabeth Park to recognise and celebrate the multicultural diversity of the Dubbo region. He said the monument should promote the preservation and protection of all languages. Cr Chowdhury was a big supporter of Cr Wells' motion. He said good playgrounds were very necessary in the "very quickly expanding city", and COVID-19 had highlighted the importance of public green spaces. "The community needs a place where they can spend quality time with family and friends," Cr Chowdhury said. He said now was the time to plan for more playgrounds. "As a frequent user of the playground I find all of the playgrounds are close to capacity during peak times like weekends and school holidays," Cr Chowdhury said. Cr Wells said there were areas where playgrounds were scarce. "Being a family person I think it's really important our children as they grow and live in our area have a fair and equitable spread of playgrounds across the entire community of the Dubbo Regional Council," the councillor said. "I know some areas have got some beautiful new playgrounds and parklands but there are some other areas that... we need to look at to make sure they've got suitable playgrounds for the young people as they come into our community." Councillor Josh Black said he also wanted to see more playgrounds with accessible equipment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/0a42d304-2961-4b91-aa52-06baa2dbeb8b.jpg/r0_176_3600_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg