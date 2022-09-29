With the return of the full fuel excise tax, Dubbo's fuel prices are steadily rising.
Unleaded prices have already risen 7.8 cents in the past week and that figure is set to only increase in coming days.
According to the NRMA app, the most expensive Unleaded 91 fuel was found at Mobil Dubbo for 189.7 cents.
The cheapest petrol could be found at Dubbo's United for 179.4 cents, the only petrol station still selling its fuel in the 170 cent range.
Prices at other petrol stations around the region ranged between 181 and 185 cents. The prices on September, 29 include:
Unleaded petrol prices in the Mid Western region continue to stay high, with Ampol Woolworths charging 196.9 cents and the BP Mudgee charging 195.9 cents.
If you can't afford the petrol at Mudgee, stopping at Kandos is the best way to go, with the cheapest petrol in the Central West, the Independent Kandos is charging just 158.9 cents.
Bathurst prices have also risen in the current days with Pearl Energy charging 195.7 cents.
READ MORE:
If you are driving out towards Parkes and need petrol, Unleaded is being sold for 182.9 cents at Parkes Caltex Woolworths.
If you are making a visit to Orange, stopping at the 7-Eleven is your best bet for cheap fuel, with the station charging 181.9 cents, while its competitor Metro Orange charging 195.7 cents.
United Lidsdale's prices have risen 20 cents, now charging 189.7 cents per litre.
If you are traveling over the mountains this weekend and heading towards Sydney be prepared to pay above average prices for fuel.
IGA Blackheath is charging 201.9 cents for Unleaded, Coles Express Lawson is selling their fuel for 195.9 cents, while BP Blackheath is charging 188.9 cents.
United Medlow Bath is the cheapest, charging just 189.9 cents per litre.
Average regular unleaded prices in Sydney range between 195.9 and 185.9 cents, with an average price of 192.3 cents per litre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.