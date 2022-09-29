Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The cheapest and most expensive fuel prices in the Dubbo region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:02am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the return of the full fuel excise tax, Dubbo's fuel prices are steadily rising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.