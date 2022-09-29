Daily Liberal
Council's draft plan for North West Precinct in Dubbo to help with 'housing' issues

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:54am, first published 1:00am
Dubbo Regional Council members were thrilled to discuss a North West Precinct draft plan tabled this month. File picture

Plans to develop housing in North-West Dubbo are in motion after council adopted a draft report describing what the future of the area will look like.

