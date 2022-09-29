Plans to develop housing in North-West Dubbo are in motion after council adopted a draft report describing what the future of the area will look like.
The draft 'North-West Precinct Plan', a key part of the city's housing roadmap, aims to help council provide diverse housing options to meet the needs of the community.
The plan presented by growth planning manager Steven Jennings revealed high and low density residential areas, recreational areas, a town centre different from the central business district (CBD), and a new road network.
The North-West Precinct will be situated about two kilometres from the CBD, and is spread across almost a thousand acres of land (375 hectares) owned extensively by council.
It is projected that the area could have up to 6,000 dwellings and a population of 15,000 people including three to five thousand children.
"The main strategic focus... is to take us to West Dubbo over time, so our CBD does remain at the centre of the city," Mr Jennings said.
In the middle of the precinct is the neighbourhood's town centre with shopping and businesses to service future residents with mixed use zones around it. Large residential areas in the precinct will allow a greater level of diversity in "housing product and choice". School locations in the precinct are flexible and can be built in any of the residential zones. Council plans to introduce a variety of lot sizes, including smaller ones.
"We are really trying to hone in on the fact that this can help us with housing issues into the future," Mr Jennings said.
Councillor Pam Wells said she was "really excited" to see the amount of property options for West Dubbo and hoped that part of the planning included "affordable and social housing" .
A strategic road network was also outlined for the North-West Precinct. Bunglegumbie Road which runs through the centre of the precinct would look after north/south traffic, but for an east/west connection, construction of River Street West was proposed.
"If we can move towards realising stage one of River Street West, it will allow us to have that second point of access into the precinct which is going to be very important over time because we don't want traffic to back up onto Bunglegumbie Road and Thompson street," Mr Jennings said.
He also said council had an opportunity to seek government funding for stage one of the River Street West project which will cost 12.3 million. Council would contribute 25 per cent (3.37 million) towards the development.
After the adoption of the draft plan, council will hold a 28 day consultation period, state agencies and wider industry.
The North-West Precinct draft plan will be up for public exhibition next week, with council looking forward to submissions from landowners and members of the public before tabling the next report.
Councillor Josh Black said the precinct was a 'real opportunity' and encouraged Dubbo residents to share their views on the draft plan.
"I encourage community to go online and look at the plans. This is a very exciting opportunity to set Dubbo up for next thirty plus years, with some really good housing options in West Dubbo," Cr Black said.
He also said it was "a shame" that River Street bridge went through the area and disturbing previous planning for living along the river.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
