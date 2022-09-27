Dubbo Regional Council's chief executive officer confirmed the DRC never formally endorsed plans by or for St John's Junior Rugby League Football Club to build ovals at Regand Park.
There has been no formal endorsement of site drawings, technical plans, relevant supporting documentation or approvals submitted.
Council did provide a letter of support to the club in February 2021, which CEO Murray Wood says holds no legal weight from a council decision making process.
"The local government act is very regulated in terms of how council must make decisions about the allocation of open space, so in that sense, a letter of support that was provided was based on the resolution of the then council back in 2021," he said.
"It doesn't override the legislative obligation of council as an organisation and the process it must go through in allocating public land."
Councillor Josh Black moved a motion for the CEO to provide a report to the October ordinary meeting of council advising whether the letter of support for St John's JRLFC grant application for development at Regand Park constitutes consent and whether council has subsequently endorsed, "site drawings, technical plans, relevant supporting documentation and approvals".
"Community are watching our actions and actions speak louder than words, to be transparent we actually have to be transparent and not just say that we are," he said.
"What this motion is not, is council analysing or passing judgement on or reassessing the NSW state government grant process. It's not about that at all. It's about what occurred at council's end, what council's legal position is."
We have a responsibility to ensure there is no reputational damage to council as an organisation if such actions have occurred...- DRC councillor Josh Black
Cr Black said if he goes around and says 'someone has endorsed me' and they haven't, then that's going to be a problem.
"We as the board of council need to establish if council's consent has been misrepresented or not, if so how, and by who. If it has been that would be extremely serious and has to be addressed," he said.
"We have a responsibility to ensure there is no reputational damage to council as an organisation if such actions have occurred, hopefully everything is alright but we have a responsibility to evaluate, assess and assure that's what this motion delivers."
Cr Black said the questions swirling around social media about the enquiry in NSW parliament about the St John's grant application has caused a need for council to check all their own processes.
"Look what happens when you ask questions, look what turns up. First we were told there were no plans and suddenly there were some plans," he said.
"This motion is about good governance, probity, integrity, ensuring trust in community, openness and transparency, and especially about protecting council from potentially serious reputation damage that could occur if our consent is being misrepresented."
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey voted in favour of the motion, saying there was "no harm in it" if only to put the business to bed and "move on".
"I'm not voting in favour of it because I think it has any substance to it whatsoever," he said.
Cr Ivey reiterated statements he had made in past meetings; that he was elected to council to make an independent decision on various issues.
I'm not voting in favour of it because I think it has any substance to it whatsoever.- DRC deputy mayor Richard Ivey
"One of those issues which is coming up is Regand Park and the future development of it. As I understand it there is a process which has been put in place to develop a masterplan for that and after numerous questions and bringing it up before the council and staff, I am convinced I can make that decision without any fettered, unfettered influences at all," he said.
"There are no preconditions on that development for that area at all, there's no concessions been given by council, there is no undertaking or backdoor deals being done that I'm aware of, it is a completely blank sheet of paper and the decision will be made from the information that comes forward not on the basis or uninfluenced by anything that has happened before."
Cr Ivey said if the motion does something towards putting some of this "garbage" to bed so they can move on then he supports the motion.
As part of Cr Black's motion, the CEO will develop and provide a frequently asked questions fact sheet to provide the community clarity on council's processes, something that Damien Mahon's was on board with.
"A frequently asked question or guide coming out that details the process it needs to go through will go a long way to allaying any fears and any rumours out there that there's anything untoward being practiced by this council at the moment," he said.
MORE REGAND PARK STORIES:
Cr Matthew Wright said he agreed on attempting to appease community concern and putting the false misrepresentations to bed.
"I still don't know if moving this motion would do that and I know a number of councillors have provided as much information as we possibly can with respect to this particular topic, but seemingly it hasn't been enough, I don't know if they're the answers people are looking for," he said.
Cr Wright said a person or community organisation misrepresenting something council has provided would be just as damaging to the organisations reputation.
"Councillor Black made mention of the NSW parliamentary enquiry in place and that's great, I don't know if Dubbo Regional Council needs to have their own enquiry in respect to the legitimacy of a grant or process or misrepresentation of item or document of support we might have provided," he said.
"If we provided a simple document in relation to a grant application and if someone else has misconstrued that particular document as a result, I think if people are barking up council's tree, it's probably the wrong tree to bark up in that instance."
If it is a political witch hunt, is that something this council has to be involved in? That's not our role, our role is to do the best thing we can for this community.- DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson
Councillor Pam Wells supported the motion, feeling that it was an opportunity for the council to remain transparent "knowing they already are".
"...the perception out there is that we're not. This will allay those concerns and fears and will hopefully restore any other lack of views in the community," she said.
"I want to speak to the community and say we are all here and in this together for the same reasons and will be making a decision based on the full information."
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson said he didn't feel like it was their job to investigate into the St John's grant application.
"We know the answer to this already, we know there was a support letter given in February last year and we know a grant was awarded based on the grant application presumably including that particular support letter," he said.
"I don't see that this motion achieve anything, it doesn't give us any extra information more so than we've already got."
Cr Dickerson said he didn't think the motion did anything to achieve transparency.
"I don't think it would allay any concerns from the community because we are only giving the community what's already there, we're not giving them any additional," he said.
Cr Dickerson went on to say the motion wastes time, doesn't achieve anything, and feels like a "political witch hunt".
"If it is a political witch hunt, is that something this council has to be involved in? That's not our role, our role is to do the best thing we can for this community," he said.
Councillor Jessica Gough explained through her previous work as a teacher she has learnt that if someone doesn't want to learn a lesson, "they're not going to learn".
"You can scream at them, yell it down their throat, they're not going to change their mind," she said.
"I too, go into this with an open view, I am clearly not a sports person, I probably should go for a walk, but certain members of the public are making it very, very hard to keep the mind open, I'm just going to say that."
Cr Black said the motion wasn't about investigating anything, and was purely for clarification on council's position.
"It's not a political witch hunt that's an absurd point," he said.
"If anything this council is clearing up what actually happened and providing public transparency plus good governance for ourselves."
Cr Black said it won't affect the current master plan process and is completely separate from that.
"If we're going to write 84 letters of support to organisations, I would hate to think government bodies are saying did they do that or not," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.