Dubbo Regional Council confirms they never formally endorsed plans for football fields at Regand Park

Updated September 27 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
Dubbo Regional Councillors had a debate over the issue of transparency in regards to Regand Park.

Dubbo Regional Council's chief executive officer confirmed the DRC never formally endorsed plans by or for St John's Junior Rugby League Football Club to build ovals at Regand Park.

