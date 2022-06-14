Daily Liberal

The first 65 rare platypuses will breed and thrive at the new Platypus Conservation Centre at Dubbo's renowned Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Updated June 14 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:30am
Platypus Conservation Centre at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo NSW on 14 June 2022

Dubbo zoo will soon be home to 65 rare duck-billed platypi with construction on a new $12 million conservation centre under way.

