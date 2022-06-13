An increase in flu cases while COVID-19 remains a concern, has prompted the Western NSW Local Health District to urge locals to get vaccinated, and the sooner the better.
This month, there are a total of 12,609 flu cases across the western district while COVID-19 active cases across the Dubbo region only is 2,311 as of the last 24 hours to June 12.
Advertisement
It is a busy winter season in emergency departments at local hospitals with three flu cases per day and also a timely reminder to get vaccinated to stop the spread and severity, a WNSWLHD spokesman said.
"The number of emergency department presentations with influenza-like illnesses across the district is currently trending at around three presentations per day which is similar in 2020 and 2021.
"This is a timely reminder that we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves, each other, and in particular our healthcare workers."
The WNSWLHD has recommended the following:
"If you do need a hospital, treat your healthcare team with respect and kindness," the spokesman said.
"In an emergency department, people are seen based on how sick they are and not when they arrive and that might mean there is a wait.
READ ALSO:
"We know that can be frustrating but emergency departments across the state are experiencing sustained high demand and our teams are doing the best they can to care for everyone, so please be patient and respectful."
NSW Health has made available free flu vaccination to all NSW residents for the entire month of June to stop the expected severity of this winter's influenza season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.