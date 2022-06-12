SJ Shooter announced as the Naming Right sponsor for 2022 Rhino Awards

The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce team has announced that SJ Shooter Real Estate has been named the new Naming Rights Sponsor for the 2022 Rhino Awards.
Errin Williamson President of the Chamber of Commerce said they were excited to partner with an "amazing local business".
"It's very exciting for us to be able to welcome Laura and Samuel and SJ Shooters as our Naming Right Sponsor for the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards," she said at the announcement on Friday, June 10.
"It's a really exciting time for us. We're really happy to have you on board, thank you."
Ms Williamson said the chamber was excited to collaborate with the business.
"I think we'll be able to do some good things and go and make this the best yet," she said.
With mayor Mathew Dickerson and councillor Shibli Chowdhury attending, Ms Williamson said it was good to have Dubbo Regional Council's support.
"To have that recognition from council to support our event is really awesome," she said.
SJ Shooter Director Samuel Shooter said it was a "momentous occasion" and they were thrilled to be taking the Naming Rights.
"We're not only partnering with the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce but with local business and enterprise throughout our city," he said.
It was a significant moment for the real estate agents who started their family business from home before growing into an office space with 18 staff members.
"The dream for us started at home with no money and even less of an idea of what we're actually doing in a young family but that's where dreams can be born and can grow very safely," he said.
Mr Shooter said the Chamber advocates for businesses all around Dubbo and they have felt the support for their own business.
"We love that there's someone that is cheering us on, and we're very excited we are going to strengthen and grow over the next number of years," he said.
"It is a joy to be part of this community, we've both been here [Laura and Samuel] for 34 and 28 years respectively and we want to watch the businesses succeed and thrive."
Managing Director Laura Shooter said they will continue to support Little Wings, Orana Support, Housing Plus and a charity in Thailand.
"We will continue to make local choices and champion enterprise across the region," she said.
"We are grateful to the chamber and we want to see businesses play a bigger part of this thriving community."
