Daily Liberal

SJ Shooter announced as the Naming Right sponsor for 2022 Rhino Awards

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 12 2022 - 8:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson, SJ Shooter Director Samuel Shooter and Managing Director Laura Shooter. Picture: Daily Liberal

The Dubbo Chamber of Commerce team has announced that SJ Shooter Real Estate has been named the new Naming Rights Sponsor for the 2022 Rhino Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.