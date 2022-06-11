1. What does a typical day look like for you?
During a typical day at Flirt, I reduce people's fears of entering an adult store by ensuring their shopping experience is as comfortable and discreet as possible.
We don't have a 'typical customer', a typical day can see regular customers browsing our latest products, couples shopping for something to spice up the love life, or a first time mature aged customer sent by his doctor, and everyone in between.
Flirt is LGBTQ+ community inclusive and welcomes everyone in our community into our store.
2. What is your favourite thing about working for Flirt Adult Store?
Always the customers. Dubbo has the friendliest, funniest and wildly diverse 18+ customer base!
I always feel I have helped at the end of the day. It always is a nice feeling to be of assistance to another person, and at Flirt we do that all day, and seeing our customers leave with a smile is very rewarding.
3. What's one moment from your time at the store that will always stick with you?
I was invited with a team member from another location to attend the AdultXAwards in Melbourne in 2021. We represented the 9 Flirt Adult Stores around New South Wales. We were nominated in two categories and won first place in both.
We are proud to be named Australia's Number One Adult Retail Store and Australia's Number One Online Adult Retail Store.
4. What's one thing most people don't know about Flirt Adult Store?
Our store is wheelchair, frame and special needs friendly. Our Dubbo store has a beautiful big open plan showroom with hardwood floors which welcomes everyone 18 and above. Our friendly, local staff are fully educated in the products we sell.
5. What does the future look like for Flirt Adult Store?
Flirt Adult Stores are expanding with 3 new stores opening soon!
Additionally, Flirt Dubbo has also commenced classes held instore once a month. Our class topics change every month, with information and tickets available on our website.
Upcoming classes include '50 Shades of Flirt' on June 17 which will be about the trending art of Shibari rope tying. Next month's class is LGBTQ+ SOCIAL+ LETS GET CREATIVE DUBBO, showcasing what Flirt has to offer for the LGBTQ+ community. All classes offer instore discounts on the evening, drinks and nibbles and coaching from an adult industry expert and support from Flirt staff!.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
