Daily Liberal

Linda Gill answers five questions about working at Dubbo's Flirt Adult Store

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager Linda Gill has worked at Flirt Adult Store since 2019. Picture: Amy McIntyre

1. What does a typical day look like for you?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.