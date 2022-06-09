Dubbo residents against Titan Macquarie Mud Run storing equipment at Regand Park

Residents have made it clear they don't want the Titan Macquarie Mud Run to utilise the existing northern compound of Regand Park.
Dubbo Regional Council is going to vote on whether the alternative southern site can be offered and the TMMR be given four months to relocate to the new site.
To host their event the Titan Macquarie Mud Run (TMMR) utilises a number of climbing frames, rubber tyres, nets and other equipment, which they have stored offsite at one of their board member's businesses.
This member stepped down from the committee and the TMMR approached council requesting a site at Regand Park to store their equipment. An existing storage compound previously utilised by Operations (Sporting) was identified as a potential site.
But after the agreement went on public exhibition, the community spoke loud and clear that they didn't want the group to utilise the northern compound.
The main reason being that it was a public parkland.
Roger Woodbury said that this was not the place to store the equipment.
"Our river corridor is a region asset. It must continue to be used as passive recreation space and not storage or private football fields. There must be public consultation on the rescinded Regand Park Master Plan that protected our public open space," he said.
Margaret McDonald said she was "appalled" that council couldn't think of a better way to support a local business.
She said she thought they took the easy option and snipped of a piece of "available" public parkland.
"We, the residents of DRC LGA value our precious open spaces. We consider public spaces to be ours, not to be bought off or contracted out by other vested interests," she said.
"Sydney has a long history of 'lending' public land to private interests. Eventually they are no longer considered public. We do not want Regand Park parcelled off in this way."
Kathy Furney strongly disagreed with the proposal to grant permission because it would be "unsightly".
"This is a passive recreational area, not a storage site for an event run once a year. To use the area at the end of Tamworth Street, which is a high visibility area would be disgusting," she said.
"I could only see storage being possible if every piece of equipment was stored within containers at a site within Regand Park not in full view of the public.
She suggested that the containers could be enhanced with murals of the area.
"Do not take away from the beautiful passive recreation of Regand Park with the introduction of storage sites or football fields," she said.
But it wasn't all negative with one submission in support of the proposal.
"The economic benefits that the Titan Macquarie Mud Run brings to town outweighs the use of public land in this location," Andrew Brookes said.
"Which I suspect for many residents probably hasn't been used due to the amount of parks in town."
TMMR was allowed to utilise the proposed storage area on a temporary basis until the public exhibition period concluded.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
