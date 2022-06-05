Most importantly, I always kick off with a cuppa.
Ill stalk the buildings and say gday to my co-workers and check out the lay of the land. Check out the flight operations for the day and monitor any changes. Then crack on with scheduled meetings (lots of Zoom), meeting folks and trying my best to solve issues as they arise.
I travel each week to any one of our locations across the western region to touch base with both staff and stakeholders.
I'm proud to a part of the Australia's most trusted charity. I love working in western NSW and serving the people in their moment of need.
It's also very cool seeing the aircraft and learning more about how they work.
Early days for me, but I was blown away at the Flying Doctor Ball (Royal Flying Doctor Service Broken Hill Women's Auxiliary Flying Doctor Ball) held in Broken Hill last weekend.
Seeing literally hundreds of people banding together to raise money for a cause they believed in. At one point a bunch of people bid thousands of dollars on an auction for a virtual pig, which then got resold again!!
An amazing example of the spirit of charity and the importance the organisation has in the hearts of those in the region we serve.
Something I have learned is the amazing contributions of volunteers and ambassadors. For example, I met a couple at the Ball who volunteer their time in their retirement to jump on the remote dental roster, which requires them travelling from the Central coast to the far west a couple of times a year to do so.
Back at the Visitor Experience Centre in Dubbo, we have RFDS Ambassadors supporting the tourism operation every day. And there is the Dubbo Support group and the amazing band of fundraisers and promoters.
The generosity of time and effort is inspiring and contributes significantly to the success of our operation.
The future looks very bright which should bring assurance and confidence to the community we serve.
A lot of brain power and physical effort has been injected in the strategic plan and investment in order to future proof the organisation. We are not just looking at today, but rather securing our ability to serve the region well into the future.
Being smart about this is critical to overcome the challenges facing realities of life in the region in relation to health. Including emergency retrieval, patient transport, primary health, dental and wellbeing support.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
