Three arrested after police operation at Nyngan

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:14am
Officers attached to the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Team and Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT examined the scene. Picture: File

Three people have been arrested following a violent scene at an alleged drugs laboratory in the western area on Thursday.

