Three people have been arrested following a violent scene at an alleged drugs laboratory in the western area on Thursday.
Officers attached to Central North Police District, along with the Tactical Operations Unit, Tactical Operations Regional Support, and police negotiations unit, went to execute a search warrant at the industrial premises on the Mitchell Highway at roughly 8.30am on Thursday.
Advertisement
A man allegedly refused to leave the premises and became violent, damaging property and threatening police.
Just after 3.15pm, the 38-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nyngan Police Station while a 29-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene.
Officers attached to the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Team and Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT examined the scene, confirming a clandestine laboratory was present.
A crime scene was established and will be forensically examined.
At 10.15am the same day, a second search warrant was also executed at a home on Cathundril Street, Nyngan, where a 48-year-old man was arrested.
During the search, police allegedly located knuckle dusters, a sling shot, drugs, ammunition, electronic devices, a pistol, and mobile phones.
The 38-year-old man was charged with:
The 48-year-old man was charged with assist drug premises, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, knowingly take part in manufacture or production of prohibited drug, possess unauthorised pistol, not firearm keep safe, possess ammunition without a licence and possess prohibited weapon.
The 29-year-old woman was charged with organises/conducts/assists drug premises, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, take part manufacture prohibited drug indictable quantity, take part supply prohibited drug, and supply prohibited drug.
All three were refused bail to appear in Dubbo Local Court on Friday, June 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.