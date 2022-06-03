Every woman working in agriculture needs practical tools to stay safe from accidents because farming is not always an easy job, says Amee Dennis who runs an alpaca farm in Tomingley.
Ms Dennis is among local women in the Orana region taking part in the Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn series at Dubbo on June 15 at the invitation of Dubbo MP and agriculture and western NSW minister Dugald Saunders.
"Often you're a long way from medical service that's why we have to learn what we can physically do and cannot do. Agriculture is a kind of industry where there are so-called boys' jobs and girls' jobs," Ms Dennis said.
Four women and young girls are employed at her farm, which is also a tourism destination in the region situated along the Newell Highway, and every staff is aware of workplace safety responsibilities to be "always watching for everyone's safety on the farm whether its small or big things".
"Women are often at the centre of making business decisions, running the farm, and managing family life throughout the day, playing a critical role in building a culture of safety," Mr Saunders said.
"The Lunch and Learn series is an opportunity to hold real discussions around the prevention of injury and death in the agricultural sector."
The 20-series SafeWork women's safety program is being held with Essential Energy and the NSW fair trading department from this month until July 15 across regional NSW.
The event will also run on June 16 at Nyngan and on June 22 at Walgett.
Fair trading minister Eleni Petinos said the series would cover issues including working near electricity, emergency preparedness and response, safety around farm vehicles, and at-risk workers and contractors.
"Tragically, farming accounts for one in every five worker deaths. That's why these events are so important for the women at the centre of farming families to provide essential safety resources and encourage safe farming practices," Ms Petinos said.
The event features an interactive presentation allowing participants to speak with presenters connected to the sector and network with like-minded women in agriculture.
Those attending will be eligible to apply for rebate programs such as $1,000 for small businesses, up to $2000 for quad bike safety, and free of charge is the installation of aerial markers.
To register, visit the SafeWork website or call 13 10 50.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
