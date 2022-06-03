Daily Liberal

Tomingley's Amee Dennis Women in Agriculture Lunch and Learn series at Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpaca farmer Amee Dennis of Tomingley, NSW. Picture: Supplied

Every woman working in agriculture needs practical tools to stay safe from accidents because farming is not always an easy job, says Amee Dennis who runs an alpaca farm in Tomingley.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.