Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
What'S on

Best friends Virginia Hill and Sharlene Wright come together to raise awareness around cancer

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRIENDS FOR LIFE: Virginia Hill and her best friend Sharlene Wright will be shaving and cutting their hair to raise awareness around breast cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED

To raise awareness around breast cancer Virginia Hill and her best friend Sharlene Wright will be shaving and cutting their hair.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.