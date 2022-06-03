To raise awareness around breast cancer Virginia Hill and her best friend Sharlene Wright will be shaving and cutting their hair.
Ms Hill is currently going through breast cancer and undertaking chemotherapy, and in a bid to raise awareness, she wanted to host an event for men and women to come and learn about the support available to Indigenous women going through tough times.
Ms Wright said that Indigenous women don't like to talk about what they are going through, but Ms Hill had found her voice.
"She wants to get it out there for herself and other Indigenous women to say there is support out there, you don't have to do it alone," she said.
"Indigenous women think there's no support and they think they're alone and they don't like to talk but we want to show there is support available."
The head shave event will take place on Monday, June 6 at Wellington Aboriginal Corporation Health Service at 11.30 but visitors can arrive from 11am.
Family member Helena Stanley will also be making and giving out beanies for those that want them.
"There is no money involved, it is all about raising awareness, and there will be a few of us getting our head shaved or cutting our hair," Ms Wright said.
Ms Wright, who has very long hair, is excited to get it chopped off for a good cause.
"If it can get one person to attend a clinic that's a bonus, that's a life saved," she said.
"I can grow my hair back but Virginia might not get her life back if she doesn't beat it, hair is nothing to me."
The two best friends are going to cut and shave their hair together, and when it's over Ms Hill will keep Ms Wright's hair.
"I've been growing and chopping and then donating my hair for years, but Virginia wanted to keep a part of me if she can't beat it," she said.
"Everyone says I shouldn't cut my hair but it could save a life."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
