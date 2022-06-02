Where will Dubbo business be in 2030?
Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson said she wanted to see business in Dubbo "thriving, locally owned and operated" and for there to be employment opportunities in all sectors.
"We need to encourage more people to make the move to Dubbo," she said.
Junior Vice President Jason Dearmer said that he wants Dubbo to be a leader in local business for regional areas.
"To do this we have to be defined by belonging, excellence, innovation and fun," he said.
Ten years ago Dubbo was just coming out of one of the major floods in town and businesses were trying to establish a new normal, a similar situation to what businesses face today with COVID-19, but Ms Williamson hopes this won't be the case in another 10 years time.
"We have to keep supporting local as much as we do now - including businesses supporting each other for goods and manufacturing," she said.
Mr Dearmer said to keep business booming in the area, the Chamber must assist with providing information that caters to their needs such as employment, grant and funding opportunities.
"We need to be engaging and advocating with all levels of government for information and assistance, searching for and attracting information and assistance and search for and attract information and skills to the region that can assist with business growth and stability," he said.
Ms Williamson said it would be helpful if the government could continue to support start ups and business growth incentives.
"If they lower barriers to entry for new business, which I know they are already working on," she said.
It would help if the government gave out information on changes that may effect local businesses, Mr Dearmer said.
"They should advocate on behalf of Dubbo business with other regions and organisations to bring opportunities to Dubbo," he said.
Mr Dearmer said how people feel after buying from a local business determines their support and spending habits.
"Local stores often have unique products or services that cannot be bought elsewhere and a relationship and presence in the community that can't be found online," he said.
"Businesses supporting and engaging their customers will maintain their local shopping habits and also help capture new customers through word of mouth."
Ms Williamson said she can see residents continuing to shop local well into 2030.
"We hear from our members that they are so well supported locally," she said.
Mr Dearmer said the Chamber of Commerce will "always" seek to support local business and its members.
To do this they will look forward to the future of business and identify the needs and opportunities that may assist with growth and development.
"We will also identify change in industries that can be embraced to move business forward in our region," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
